Tech launches of the week: Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, Nokia C30, and more

This week, we witnessed the launch of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet, which is available in India at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Noise also unveiled its latest set of neckband style earphones, Noise Sense. Huawei took the wraps off its new Watch GT 3 wearable, which has more than 100 workout modes. Here’s a quick look at popular devices that were launched this week.

Noise Sense earphones

The Noise Sense earphones have been launched in India. It is priced at Rs 2,499, but the company is offering it at a discounted price of Rs 1,099. It is available in Black and Blue colour options.

As for the features, the neckband-style earphones pack 10mm drivers, and an inbuilt mic for calls. The earphones come with touch controls and voice assistant support. Noise is claiming that users will get up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. It even offers support for dual pairing with two devices at the same time. The earphones are IPX5 rated, which means they are sweat- and water resistant.

Huawei Watch GT 3

The Huawei Watch GT 3 wearable comes with a starting price of GBP 209 (around Rs 21,600), which is for the 42mm model. On the specifications front, the smartwatch has an AMOLED display with ultra-curved 3D glass. It is being offered with 32MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The company is claiming that the watch can deliver up to 7 days of battery life. It even supports wireless charging. The wearable has a fully rotatable crown, GPS, more than 100 workout modes, support for Bluetooth calling, hydration reminders, and SOS alerts. It can monitor your heart rate, SpO2, sleep cycle, and stress levels.

Nokia C30

HBD Global has launched a new budget phone, Nokia C30, in India. It will cost you Rs 10,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The handset ships with Android 11 (Go edition).

It is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 400nits peak brightness. The Nokia C30 is powered by an Unisoc SC9863A processor. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. The new Nokia phone offers two cameras at the back and the setup includes a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Nokia C30 comes with a 6,000mAh battery. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

The new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 device runs on Android 11 and offers an 11-inch 2K IPS TDDI touchscreen display. The panel has support for 400nits of brightness, TUV Rheinland certification, and Dolby Vision. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. You can expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, there is an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The tablet has a 7,500mAh battery that is said to offer up to 15 hours of online video playback. It is equipped with a JBL-tuned quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. It also offers support for the company’s Lenovo Precision Pen 2 as an optional accessory, and 20W charging.

The new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is currently available in India for Rs 29,999 via Amazon. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It can be purchased in a single Storm Grey colour option.