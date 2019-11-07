Tech launches of the day: Vodafone REDX plan, MSI laptops, Just Dance 2020 and more

A lot of tech products launch every day from smartphones to games. A lot of gadgets and gizmos have been launched including 1MORE Portable Bluetooth speaker, Vodafone REDX plan, Just Dance 2020 and more. Here’s a look at everything that has launched.

Vodafone REDX plan

Vodafone REDX is a limited edition postpaid plan. It is currently available for pre-booking on the company’s website and app. The new plan is priced at Rs 999 per month and has a minimum subscription of six months. The new REDX plan comes with bundled streaming services, international roaming services, unlimited data with up to 50 per cent faster speeds, premium customer service, access to airport lounges, exclusive deals on handsets, hotel bookings and more. The plan is being offered at a first come first serve basis and will go live for all customers who pre-booked on November 25.

1MORE Portable Bluetooth Speaker

1MORE has launched a new portable Bluetooth speaker priced at Rs 10,999. It is currently available at the company’s own website at an introductory price of Rs 6,499. The speaker supports Bluetooth 4.2 for transmission, it also comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack for wired playback. The speaker has been tuned by Luca Bignardi, which according to the company makes the music sound pure, unbridled and unsullied.

The speaker comes with a 3.3-inch woofer and a 0.75-inch tweeter, thus bringing an output of 30W and an impedance of four ohms. It also comes with Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology, which adjusts the treble, midrange, and bass dynamically to maintain a balanced sound field at all volume levels. The speaker is backed by a 2,600mAh battery which according to the company provides 12 hours of continuous music playback. It also features an IPX4 rating.

MSI Content Creation series

MSI has launched its new ‘Content Creation’ series in India, starting at Rs 59,990 and going up to Rs 2,69,990. The new series will be made available exclusively on Flipkart. The new range of laptops come with the company’s own True Pixel Display technology, which the company claims, provides creative professionals with a spectacular visual experience. Other key features include up to Intel Coffelake i9 processor, 4K resolution, Wi-Fi 6 support and more.

Stuffcool 10,000mAh power bank

Stuffcool has launched a new 10,000mAh power bank with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility. It is priced at Rs 1,799, but as an introductory offer is currently available at Rs 1,399. The device is currently available on the company’s own website, Amazon and Flipkart. The power bank comes with two output ports with 18W power delivery support and a Type C port. The company claims that the power bank can charge compatible devices up to 70 per cent faster than normal power banks.

Just Dance 2020

Just Dance is an extremely popular gaming title and is currently the #1 music video game franchise of all time. The game is now available globally for the Nintendo Switch, Wii, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Ubisoft has added 40 new songs including I Don’t Care, Kill This Love, Talk and more. The company is also offering consumers access to over 500 more songs as a one-month complimentary trial of its Just Dance Unlimited on-demand streaming service.