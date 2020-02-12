Tech launches of the day: Nikon D6, Sennheiser PXC 550-II and more

Sennheiser PXC 550-II priced at Rs 29,990 has been launched in India. It is currently available across online and offline channels. Sennheiser PXC 550-II priced at Rs 29,990 has been launched in India. It is currently available across online and offline channels.

In the tech world, we get to see many new products launch every day, from cameras to displays. Reading about all of these launches individually would get a bit tiring, hence we have compiled all product launches that took place today.

Nikon

Nikon has launched its Nikon D6 camera in India along with its Nikkor Z 24 -200mm and Nikkor Z 20mm lenses. The Nikon D6 is priced at Rs 5,19,995, whereas, the Nikkor Z 24 -200mm and Nikkor Z 20mm lenses are priced at Rs 88,995 and Rs 70,995. The Nikon D6 comes with all-selectable 105-point autofocus (AF) employing cross sensors in high-density sensor arrangement. It has an ISO sensitivity of 102400 along with 14 fps high-speed continuous shooting.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II

Sennheiser PXC 550-II priced at Rs 29,990 has been launched in India. It is currently available across online and offline channels. The Sennheiser PXC 550-II according to the company, offer users “an intuitive experience.” It also states that the adaptive noise cancellation seamlessly adjusts to suppress the ambient noise, even in challenging outdoor environments. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, AAC codec support and a Voice Assistant button.

BenQ EX2780Q gaming monitor

BenQ has launched its latest EX2780Q gaming monitor with HDRi technology in India. It is priced at Rs 36,990 and is currently available via Amazon. The monitor comes with a 27-inch IPS QHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with FreeSync and Black eQualizer. It has three pre-set modes: Game HDRi, Cinema HDRi and Display HDR. The monitor comes with a built-in 2.1 channel speaker system designed by the company’s own treVolo audio team.

PlayGO BH-70

PlayGo BH-70 noise-cancelling wireless headphone launched in India. It is priced at Rs 14,999 and is currently available via the company’s own website, Amazon and Flipkart. These come with AI driven Noise Cancelling, which according to the company helps the headphones self-calibrate its Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. They come with 40 mm device drivers and a 1,000mAh battery, which the company claims can help the device last up to 24 hours even with ANC mode turned on.

