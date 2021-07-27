Tech launches of the day: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop, LG Tone Free FP9, and more

Nokia XR20 launched

HMD Global has launched the Nokia XR20 and the company is promising that the device will get four years of monthly security updates and three years of major Android OS updates. It comes with a price tag of $550 (around Rs 40,910).

As for the features, the Nokia XR20 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with up to 550nits of brightness. The handset has a rugged casing, which is MIL-STD810H-certified to withstand drops from 1.8 meters. The device has IP68 water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

It features a 4,630mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to two days of battery life. It supports 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. It comes with stereo speakers, rated at up to 96dB.

There are only two cameras at the back, including a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide unit. For selfies, there is an 8MP fixed-focus unit.