Tech launches of the day: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop, LG Tone Free FP9, and more

Today, we witnessed quite a few device launches in the world of tech. Samsung unveiled its latest Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming monitor. LG launched three new wireless earphones, whereas Lenovo took the wraps off its new Legion 5 Pro laptop. Nokia also announced its XR20 rugged smartphone. Let’s take a look at all the tech launches for the day. We will update this space tomorrow again. So, don’t forget to come back for all the updates.
Live Blog
We take a look at the devices launched by Samsung, Lenovo, LG, Nokia, and other brands. The list includes Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop, LG Tone Free FP9, Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone, and more.
Here we go through everything significant that happened in the world of tech today.
HMD Global has launched the Nokia XR20 and the company is promising that the device will get four years of monthly security updates and three years of major Android OS updates. It comes with a price tag of $550 (around Rs 40,910).
As for the features, the Nokia XR20 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with up to 550nits of brightness. The handset has a rugged casing, which is MIL-STD810H-certified to withstand drops from 1.8 meters. The device has IP68 water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.
It features a 4,630mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to two days of battery life. It supports 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. It comes with stereo speakers, rated at up to 96dB.
There are only two cameras at the back, including a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide unit. For selfies, there is an 8MP fixed-focus unit.
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro has been launched in India for Rs 1,39,990. For the price, it comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM. There is also a model with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB RAM configuration, which will cost Rs 1,59,990.
As for the specifications, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. It features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It has 100 percent sRGB coverage, Dolby Vision, HDR400 certification, FreeSync, G-Sync, and X-Rite Pantone factory colour calibration. It packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, paired with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.
It offers two 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio and the keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting. There is also a 720p webcam with a shutter. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.