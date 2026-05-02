Tech Launches: Netflix’s new ‘clips’, JUST CORSECA wall art wireless speakers, Apple iNvent pre-booking offers, and more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.

JUST CORSECA launches wall art wireless speakers that double as home décor

JUST CORSECA has introduced the JC Wall Art Wireless Speaker (JST 912), a product that blends as home décor with everyday audio. Designed as framed wall art, it delivers 10W sound output while fitting seamlessly into living spaces. The speaker comes in four spiritual themes, Ganesha, Mahadev, Krishna, and Radhe Krishna, and supports Bluetooth, FM radio, TF card, and USB playback. It also features a 1200mAh rechargeable battery and TWS support for pairing two units.