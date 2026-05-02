Tech Launches: Netflix’s new ‘clips’, JUST CORSECA wall art wireless speakers, Apple iNvent pre-booking offers, and more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.
JUST CORSECA has introduced the JC Wall Art Wireless Speaker (JST 912), a product that blends as home décor with everyday audio. Designed as framed wall art, it delivers 10W sound output while fitting seamlessly into living spaces. The speaker comes in four spiritual themes, Ganesha, Mahadev, Krishna, and Radhe Krishna, and supports Bluetooth, FM radio, TF card, and USB playback. It also features a 1200mAh rechargeable battery and TWS support for pairing two units.
Alongside it, the brand launched the JC Sounddrum TWS earbuds with Bluetooth 6.0 and up to 40 hours of playback. Priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 799 respectively, both products are available online and offline across India.
ChatGPT’s “Meet Your Younger Self” trend is gaining rapid traction across India, with users creating emotional, AI-generated portraits that place their present self alongside their childhood version. Powered by tools like ChatGPT Images, the trend blends nostalgia with storytelling, turning simple photos into cinematic, heartfelt visuals.
Creators are seeing strong engagement as these images reflect personal growth, memory, and self-reflection in a single frame. To participate, users combine a current photo with a childhood image, craft a detailed prompt, and generate a realistic composition. Many enhance their images with meaningful props or settings, making each post more personal and symbolic—perfect for sharing along with reflective captions on social media.
Netflix has rolled out a redesigned mobile experience aimed at making content discovery faster and more engaging. At the centre of the update is ‘Clips,’ a new vertical video feed that showcases short snippets from films, series, and specials tailored to user preferences.
The refreshed interface introduces simplified navigation and a more visual browsing experience, allowing users to quickly discover, save, and share content. With Clips, users can instantly add titles to ‘My List,’ recommend them to friends, or explore more details without leaving the feed.
The feature is designed for quick, on-the-go viewing moments like commutes or short breaks. Netflix also plans to expand Clips to include podcasts, live programming, and curated collections. The update is now live in multiple markets, including India, with a broader global rollout planned.
Premium Apple partner iNvent has opened pre-bookings for its upcoming store at DLF Midtown ahead of its official launch on May 8, 2026. Early buyers can access exclusive pricing and bundled offers across popular Apple products, including iPhone 17 series, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
The pre-booking window, which began on May 1, offers benefits such as discounts on select devices (with iPhones seeing price cuts and bundled freebies like speakers and combo kits), along with additional savings on MacBooks, iPads, and wearables. Customers who pre-book will also receive complimentary accessories and be among the first to collect their purchases on launch day.
This initiative highlights iNvent’s strategy to drive demand through value-led retail, combining discounts, bundled offers, and early access to enhance the buying experience while expanding its footprint in Delhi NCR’s premium tech market.