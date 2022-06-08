Moto E32S, Honor Watch GS 3 and more: Tech launches in June 2022

A new Motorola smartphone, a new Amazfit smartwatch, a BenQ projector, and Oppo’s expansion of ColorOS 12 to more devices. These are just some of the tech launches that we have seen in June.

Here is a list of some of the top tech launches that happened in June 2022 so far.

Motorola Moto E32S smartphone (Rs 9,999)

Motorola has launched the E32S with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor. It has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a hole-punch cut-out for the 8 MP front camera. Its rear triple-camera setup features a 16MP primary sensor along with a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor.

The phone is available in two colours, Slate Grey and Misty Silver, and can be purchased in jioMart, JioMart Digital and Reliance Digital. The 3GB+32GB will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 8,999 (valid on limited stocks), while the 4GB+64GB variant will be available at Rs 9,999.

Zebronics ZEB-BT800RUF tower speaker (Rs 5,099)

The ZEB-BT800RUF is a tower speaker aimed at users who will want it for house parties and small get-togethers. The Bluetooth-enabled speaker also comes with USB/AUX support and built-in FM radio. It features a 3-inch full-range driver and a 5.3-inch subwoofer and also comes with a wired mic for karaoke parties. It is available at an introductory price of Rs 5,099 on Amazon.

pTron Force X10E smartwatch (Rs 1,899)

pTron announced the launch of a new smartwatch: the Force X10E. it features a 1.7-inch touch screen display and comes with a corrosion-resistant zinc alloy case with steel pushers. The company claims 3 hours of charging for 12 days of battery life. Features include a step counter, sleep monitor, distance travelled counter, SpO2 monitor and heart rate monitor. It is available on Amazon at Rs 1,899

BenQ GS50 wireless portable projector (Rs 79,990)

BenQ’s GS50 is a smart wireless portable projector with full HD resolution, 2.1-channel Bluetooth speakers, built-in Android TV, and a built-in battery that is rated for 2.5 hours of use. It can project up to the size of 100 inches and comes with an autofocus feature. It is priced at Rs 79,990 for a limited time period.

Honor Watch GS 3 premium smartwatch (Rs 12,990)

The premium smartwatch from Honor features a 45.9mm round watch face with a “3D curved glass screen” 1.43-inch fingerprint-resistant AMOLED touch screen with a 326 PPI resolution and 1000 nits of peak brightness. It comes with over 100 diverse sports modes and auto-detection for six different sports. The Honor Watch GS3 comes with 8 Channel PPG heart rate sensors. Honor claims a 14-day battery life (30 hours with GPS). At launch, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 12,990 for the black variant and Rs 14,990 for the gold and blue variants.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz smartwatch (Rs 3,499)

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen and is rated for up to 7 days of battery life on a full charge. Features include continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking and sleep monitoring. It is priced at Rs 3,499 at launch.

Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch (Rs 11,999)

The Amazfit GTS 2 smart smartwatch comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 3D Corning Gorilla glass. It offers precision heart rate tracking with a “BioTracker 2” PPG optical heart rate sensor. Other sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope sensor, and air pressure sensor. Its battery is rated for up to 6 days of usage and it has over 90 sports modes. It also has SpO2 monitoring, stress level monitoring and sleep monitoring. It is available on Amazon and Amazfit’s website starting at Rs 11,999.

Oppo rolls out ColorOS 12 and ColorOS 12 Beta to more phones

Oppo has announced a new update cycle which will see more phones in the company’s product lineup getting the official launch version and Beta version of ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12. Oppo says the latest version of ColorOS will come with higher levels of UI customisation, three-finger translation, FlexDrop, Private System and some security features. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G will get the Beta version of ColorOS 12 starting June 23.

In the meanwhile, the update for ColorOS 12 is ongoing for the Find X2, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, F17 Pro, F17, A74 5G, A53s 5G and the A53.

The Reno7 5G, A96 and K10 will start getting the update on June 15, while the Reno 10x Zoom will get it from June 28. The A76 will get it from June 29.