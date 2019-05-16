Tech Mobiles, Gadget launches LIVE Updates: Redmi K20 coming soon, Soundcore launches Flare+ speakers and more

Tech Mobiles, Gadget launches LIVE Updates: In today’s technology news, we will look at the OnePlus 7 Pro going on sale in India. Meanwhile, Redmi has announced that the Redmi Note 7S will be coming to the Indian market, and this will also have a 48MP camera, though other specifications remain unclear. The company has also started teasing their upcoming flagship Redmi K20 terming it as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’. We will also take a look at other product launches in the market including new headphones, audio accessories and upcoming smartphone announcements.
Coming to the big highlight of the day, OnePlus 7 Pro went on its first sale today on Amazon India at 12 pm, however, the sale was limited to the Amazon Prime customers. OnePlus 7 Pro has a price starting at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the highest variant which has 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
Nikon launches new firmware Ver. 2.0 for better imaging experience of the Nikon Z7 and Z6
Nikon has announced the release of firmware Ver. 2.0 that will enhance the performance of its full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z7 and Z6.
Users will get three key additional support features following the Ver. 2.0 upgrade:
- Eye-Detection AF with still-image shooting;
- Extension of the low-light AF detection range;
- Addition of AE tracking capability to the continuous high-speed (extended) mode.
Oppo F11 with 48MP camera, 128GB storage to go on sale on May 18
Oppo has announced the first sale of Oppo F11 in India. The smartphone which was launched back in March this year along with the Oppo F11 Pro will finally go on sale starting May 18. The device has been priced at Rs 17,990 and will be available in only one variant having 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
The Oppo F11 features a 48MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back with f/1.79 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. It also comes with a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI 2.1. The smartphone is also powered by ultra-night mode and Dazzle color mode, which is the system-level optimisation solution specially designed for Oppo smartphones. The Ultra-night mode distinguishes between portraits and backgrounds, focuses on faces, and adjusts skin color in night portraits to enliven the overall effect. Click here to read the story.
Haier launches four-door bottom mounted refrigerator in India
Haier has launched a new four-door Bottom Mounted Refrigerator (BMR) range with 100 per cent refrigerator option. Haier has introduced the new refrigerator to optimise space efficiently. The refrigerator is designed with toughened and wider glass shelves. It does not consist of a wall partition in the refrigerator section, thereby providing more space for users to store the items.
This BMR comes in a premium glass door finish and features a digital control panel giving users easy access to control the temperature and other settings. The new refrigerator operates on Twin Inverter Technology that enables both compressor and fan motor to work on the inverter. The model comes equipped with dual fan technology with separate cooling fans for refrigerator and freezer.
Xiaomi teases Redmi K20, calls it flagship killer 2.0
Xiaomi India has started tweeting out about the upcoming K20, calling it ‘Flagship killer 2.0’. After OnePlus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro were launched, Xiaomi India's managing director Manu Kumar Jain hinted at the upcoming Redmi flagship.
In a tweet, Jain said, “Congratulations @OnePlus team! There’s a new flagship in town. Flagship Killer 2.0: coming soon.. Hold my dragon!” There’s an image as well, saying which says “Congratulations OnePlus, We heard about your new flaghip, regards Flagship Killer 2.0.” The letter K has the number 855 written inside it. Click here to read the story.
Soundcore by Anker launches Flare+ Bluetooth speaker at Rs 9,499
Soundcore, a sub-brand of Anker - a US company known worldwide for its charging technology, has launched the Flare+ Bluetooth speaker in India at a price of Rs 9,499.
The Bluetooth speaker covers 360-degree sound, elevated to new levels by quad drivers, dual passive radiators, and an intensified beat-driven light show. The Flare+ claims to deliver sound in every corner of the room, by back to back full range drivers, two tweeters and dual bass radiators.
The speaker can produce depth and clarity through the company's Bass Up technology which enhances the music’s bass frequencies, intensifying sound via neodymium drivers.
OnePlus 7 Pro goes for its first sale on Amazon India
OnePlus's latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro has gone for its first sale today on Amazon India, however it is only limited to Amazon Prime customers. Price of the OnePlus 7 Pro starts from Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Apart from this, there are two more variants - one having 8GB RAM/256GB storage which is priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 for the highest variant which comes with 12GB RAM/256GB storage.
OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It is running Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the OnePlus’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin on top. In terms of battery, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology.
1MORE launches Stylish True Wireless earbuds in India
1MORE has launched their new Bluetooth earbuds called Stylish True Wireless earbuds in India. The new earbuds are priced at Rs 5,499 and are available for pre-order at https://india.1more.com/ & www.headphonezone.in. The earbuds will be available in four different colours. The earbuds use a dynamic driver with a 7mm titanium composite diaphragm, which balances bass and detail, enabling the earbuds to produce clear sound in a compact design.
The company claims that each earbud supports six and half hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds also come with a portable charging case that allows three additional full charges, therefore these earbuds can last for 24 hours cumulatively. The earbuds come with fast charging, which can provide three hours of playback on 15 minutes of charging.