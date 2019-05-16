Tech Mobiles, Gadget launches LIVE Updates: Redmi K20 coming soon, Soundcore launches Flare+ speakers and more

Tech Mobiles, Gadget launches LIVE Updates: In today’s technology news, we will look at the OnePlus 7 Pro going on sale in India. Meanwhile, Redmi has announced that the Redmi Note 7S will be coming to the Indian market, and this will also have a 48MP camera, though other specifications remain unclear. The company has also started teasing their upcoming flagship Redmi K20 terming it as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’. We will also take a look at other product launches in the market including new headphones, audio accessories and upcoming smartphone announcements.

Coming to the big highlight of the day, OnePlus 7 Pro went on its first sale today on Amazon India at 12 pm, however, the sale was limited to the Amazon Prime customers. OnePlus 7 Pro has a price starting at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the highest variant which has 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.