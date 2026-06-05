Tech launches (June 5, 2026): Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED, Galaxy Watch new features, and more

Today (Friday, June 5) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology, smart devices, AI platforms and computing hardware. From Xiaomi’s new Mini LED smart TV and Samsung introducing new features for its upcoming Galaxy Watch series to boAt entering the personal grooming category with its Slazer trimmer range, we take a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability.

Xiaomi India has expanded its premium smart TV lineup with the launch of the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series, aimed at delivering a more immersive home entertainment experience. Available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes, the series combines Full Array Mini LED technology with precise local dimming and HDR10+. It is aimed at improving contrast, black levels and overall picture quality across different types of content, including films, sports and gaming.

The TV Series also includes a metallic full-screen design, quad speakers with Dolby Audio support and a 120Hz Game Booster for gaming. In addition, the TV’s run on built-in Fire TV, offering access to streaming platforms, content recommendations and voice controls. It is priced at Rs 29,999 and will go on sale from June 11 2026, through Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi Retail stores and other retail partners in India.

Samsung announces new Galaxy Watch health features



Samsung has announced a major update to its Samsung Health app, introducing new health and wellness features for its upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup. The update will begin to roll out from June 8, and the company says it aims to help users better understand metrics related to sleep, activity and overall wellness through AI-powered analysis. The update introduces several new tools, including Vitals, which analyses overnight biometric signals such as heart rate, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen levels to identify meaningful changes in a user’s condition.

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Samsung has also introduced Heart Health Score, a daily metric designed to provide insights into long-term cardiovascular wellness, alongside Daily Cardio Load for exercise monitoring and Fitness Index for tracking physical performance. In addition, the Samsung Health app is receiving a redesigned interface organised into categories such as Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness and Vitals.

The company is also updating existing wellness features, including the Antioxidant Index and AGEs index, to provide more detailed tracking over time. A new Hearing Health feature will also monitor ambient noise exposure through Galaxy Watch to help users better understand their listening environment. The new features will first be available on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch devices and will integrate across the broader Galaxy ecosystem.

boAt enters personal grooming category with Slazer trimmer range



boAt has expanded its lifestyle-tech portfolio with the launch of the Slazer Series, marking the company’s entry into the personal grooming category. The new range includes the Slazer S100, Slazer K100+ and Slazer K100 Pro, designed for beard, hair, nose and body grooming. The Series includes products with interchangeable attachments, ceramic blades, premium aluminium construction and travel-friendly features.

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The Slazer S100 is positioned as a standalone grooming trimmer with up to 300 minutes of runtime, fast charging and stainless steel blades. Meanwhile, the Slazer K100+ offers a 6-in-1 grooming setup with multiple grooming attachments, ceramic blades, an IPX6-rated waterproof design and a premium aluminium body. The Slazer K100 Pro, positioned as the flagship model, comes with a 15-in-1 grooming system, multiple accessories and additional travel-focused features.

The boAt Slazer S100 is priced at Rs 799, while the Slazer K100+ is available at Rs 1,799. The Slazer K100 Pro starts at Rs 2,999 for the standard variant and Rs 3,299 for the version with a travel kit. The products are aimed at users looking for multi-purpose grooming options across different styling and personal care needs.

AWS launches AI tools for startup building and cloud migration

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced two new AI-powered tools for startups, AWS Startup Advisor and Agentic Migration Capabilities, aimed at helping founders build products and migrate infrastructure more efficiently. AWS Startup Advisor is designed as an AI-powered assistant that offers personalised recommendations based on a startup’s technology stack, development stage and AWS usage. AWS said the assistant can adapt recommendations as a startup scales and is available through startups.aws, as well as IDE integrations for Kiro, VS Code, Cursor and Claude Code.

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In addition, AWS has launched AI-powered migration tools that generate customised migration plans for startups moving infrastructure or AI workloads to AWS. Users can upload billing data and infrastructure details to receive service mapping, cost estimates, architecture diagrams, Terraform templates, credit eligibility details and step-by-step migration runbooks. The migration tools also support AI-guided execution, AWS expert consultation and partner-assisted migration.

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According to AWS, supported migrations include Google Cloud services such as Kubernetes to EKS, ECS or Fargate, PostgreSQL and MySQL to RDS or Aurora, Google Cloud Storage to S3, and AI model migrations from Anthropic, Gemini and OpenAI to Amazon Bedrock. AWS said both features are available now via startups.aws, with no additional charge for generating recommendations or migration plans, apart from standard AWS resource costs.

GIGABYTE showcases AI and gaming hardware at COMPUTEX 2026

GIGABYTE showcased a range of new AI computing, gaming and high-performance hardware at COMPUTEX 2026. The company expanded its AI TOP ecosystem with the AI TOP 100 B850 system powered by AMD Ryzen 9 processors and configurable with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 or Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics. It also introduced new AORUS ELITE gaming monitors featuring Tandem OLED and Mini LED technologies, including a 27-inch 5K model with adjustable refresh rate and resolution modes. The displays include features such as AI Picture Mode, AI Super Resolution and AI OLED CARE PRO for image optimisation and panel maintenance.

In addition, GIGABYTE marked its 40th anniversary with new X870E and X870 AORUS INFINITY motherboards and expanded its RTX 50-series graphics card lineup with new AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY models. The company also showcased updated STEALTH cable-free PC builds, new WOOD-themed systems focused on minimalist design, and AI-powered laptops, including the AORUS MASTER 16 and AERO X16 Copilot+ PC, featuring the latest version of GIGABYTE’s GiMATE AI assistant.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)