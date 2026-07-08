Tech launches (July 8, 2026): WhatsApp Meta Business Agent, Skullcandy Method 360 ANC, Dreame L50 series, more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything that’s new in the world of tech today.
WhatsApp has announced the launch of Meta Business Agent at its third annual Business Summit in Mumbai, introducing an AI-powered tool designed to help businesses engage with customers and manage operations around the clock. The agent can answer business-specific queries, recommend products from catalogs, book appointments, qualify leads, escalate conversations to human agents when needed, and assist in closing sales.
Meta also launched the Meta Business Agent Platform for large enterprises, enabling companies to build and deploy customised AI agents that integrate with existing systems such as Shopify, Zendesk and Shopee. Early adopters, including Swiggy, Madhulika Enterprises and Kaizen Adventours, are already using the platform to automate customer interactions and improve conversions. WhatsApp also said users will soon be able to discover businesses directly through WhatsApp Search and share business contacts with others.
Skullcandy has launched its new Method 360 ANC true wireless earbuds in India in partnership with Bose. The earbuds carry an MRP ofRs 16,999 but are available at an introductory price of Rs 12,499. Featuring Sound by Bose technology, the Method 360 ANC is designed for premium audio, advanced noise cancellation and all-day comfort.
The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off (11 hours in the buds and 29 hours via the case) and up to 32 hours with ANC enabled (9 hours in the buds and 23 hours via the case). They feature adjustable 4-mic hybrid active noise cancellation with a customizable Stay-Aware mode, low-latency audio, wear detection, IPX4 water resistance, multipoint pairing, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, Google Fast Pair, Spotify Tap support and rapid charging that delivers two hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. The earbuds come with multiple fit fins and ear gels using licensed Bose technology and are available in five colour options: Black, Bone, Primer, Plasma and Leopard.
Dreame Technology has expanded its smart home portfolio in India with the launch of the Dreame L50 Plus and Dreame L50 robotic vacuum cleaners, priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. Both models feature 25,000Pa Vormax suction, dual-rotary mop pads with MopExtend technology for edge-to-corner cleaning, and an intelligent 10.5mm mop lift that automatically raises the mops to keep carpets dry.
The L50 Plus adds a 5L auto-empty dust bag that enables up to 120 days of hands-free dust collection, Smart Pathfinder navigation, Single-Laser 3D obstacle avoidance, a 300ml water tank and a 230ml dust box with 32-level water flow adjustment. The L50 offers LDS laser navigation, five suction levels, 32 water adjustment levels, a 5,200mAh battery with up to 250 minutes of runtime, app controls, voice assistant support and an anti-tangle brush system designed for pet-friendly homes. Both models come with a one-year warranty and are available via Amazon India and the Dreame India website.
Amkette has expanded its iGrip lineup with the launch of the iGrip Secure X2 Bike Phone Holder Series, a new range of smartphone holders for two-wheeler riders starting at Rs 399. The series includes four variants: Mirror Mount and Handlebar Mount models priced at Rs 399 each, and Mirror Mount with Sunshade and Handlebar Mount with Sunshade variants priced at Rs 499.
The holders support smartphones ranging from 4.7 inches to 7 inches, making them compatible with most Android and iOS devices. They feature a one-press locking mechanism, anti-slip silicone pads to prevent scratches, and a vibration-resistant design for added stability. Mirror-mounted versions place the phone in the rider’s natural line of sight and keep handlebars uncluttered, while handlebar models use a dual-layer rubber grip to minimise vibrations. Sunshade variants are designed to reduce glare and improve screen visibility in bright sunlight.