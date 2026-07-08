Tech launches (July 8, 2026): WhatsApp Meta Business Agent, Skullcandy Method 360 ANC, Dreame L50 series, more

From conversational AI and true wireless earbuds to robot vacuums and bike accessories, here's a snapshot of the latest developments in the world of tech and gadgets. (Image: Express Image)

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything that’s new in the world of tech today.

WhatsApp unveils Meta Business Agent for 24/7 AI-powered customer support

WhatsApp has announced the launch of Meta Business Agent at its third annual Business Summit in Mumbai, introducing an AI-powered tool designed to help businesses engage with customers and manage operations around the clock. The agent can answer business-specific queries, recommend products from catalogs, book appointments, qualify leads, escalate conversations to human agents when needed, and assist in closing sales.