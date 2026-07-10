Tech Launches (July 10, 2026): ASUS Vivobook AI PCs, Dell Pro Precision workstations, and more

With another wave of launches and announcements, there’s plenty happening in the world of technology today. From ASUS introducing AI-powered Vivobook laptops and Dell unveiling new AI-ready workstations to Google bringing Gemini to Kaun Banega Crorepati and fresh audio and charging products from U&i and UNIX, today’s developments span computing, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the biggest tech updates of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing and availability, so you can stay up to speed with everything new in the world of tech and gadgets.
ASUS has launched the new Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) AI laptops in India, powered by up to the Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor with a dedicated 17 TOPS NPU for on-device AI features. The Vivobook 15 starts at Rs 75,990, while the Vivobook 14 starts at Rs 1,07,990 and will be available from July 26.
The laptops feature Full HD IPS displays with an 84% screen-to-body ratio, up to 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, Intel Graphics, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. They also include a 720p HD camera with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint sensor, SonicMaster audio, a 42Wh battery and military-grade durability. Available in Terra Cotta, Quiet Blue and Cool Silver, the laptops run Windows 11 Home and come bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and 100GB of OneDrive storage for one year.
Dell Technologies has launched its new Pro Precision portfolio of AI-ready workstations and introduced Dell Deskside Agentic AI in India, aimed at professionals working on AI, simulations and advanced rendering tasks. The lineup includes the Dell Pro Precision 5 Series starting at Rs 1,49,000, the Pro Precision 7 Series from Rs 2,25,000, and the Pro Precision 7 T1 from Rs 89,000. The Dell Pro Max with GB10 starts at Rs 4,99,000, while the GB300 variant will arrive later this year.
The new workstations feature Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI processors, integrated NPUs delivering up to 50 TOPS, optional NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell graphics, up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s memory and up to 8TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage. The Pro Precision 5 14S, weighing 1.4kg, is Dell’s thinnest and lightest workstation. The portfolio also offers Wi-Fi 7, optional 4G/5G connectivity, IR cameras, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, TPM 2.0 security and sustainable materials. Dell Deskside Agentic AI enables enterprises to run AI workloads locally with greater privacy, predictable costs and support for AI models ranging from 30 billion to 1 trillion parameters.
Google India and Sony Pictures Networks India have announced a partnership that will bring Google Gemini into the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) as an AI-powered knowledge companion. Integrated across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Gemini will assist viewers with KBC registration guidance and support general knowledge preparation throughout the season.
The collaboration also extends to the Google Gemini app, where users can get instant information on registration steps and eligibility criteria. Google said interactive challenges will be introduced soon to help users improve their knowledge across various subjects. The partnership aims to blend generative AI with one of India’s most popular quiz shows, creating new ways for audiences to learn, engage with KBC and explore topics through an interactive AI experience.
U&i has expanded its lifestyle tech portfolio in India with a new range of wireless speakers, power banks and true wireless earbuds, with prices starting at Rs 349. The lineup includes the Partybox Series speaker (Rs 8,199) with 180W output, RGB lighting and TWS support, and the Party Pulse soundbar (Rs 4,899) featuring 60W RMS audio and a 5.25-inch subwoofer. The company also introduced the 50,000mAh Bigger Series Power Bank (Rs 3,099) with 33W fast charging and six output ports, and the 10,000mAh Empire Series Power Bank (Rs 1,549) with MagSafe wireless charging and a digital display.
The new History Series TWS earbuds (Rs 749) offer up to 60 hours of playback, ENC with quad microphones, Hi-Res Audio support and IPX4 water resistance. The expanded speaker range also includes the Bombass, Carnival, Paris and Sonic series models, priced between Rs 349 and Rs 2,049, offering features such as RGB lighting, TWS pairing, long battery life and multiple connectivity options.
UNIX has launched the UX-1000 YUPHOR wireless neckband earphones in India at Rs 999. The neckband features a unique pendant-inspired design with a centrally positioned control module instead of the conventional split-neckband design. It also includes an integrated torch that can double as a reading light.
The UX-1000 YUPHOR offers Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls and is powered by a 250mAh battery that delivers up to 62 hours of playback and up to 180 days of standby time. Other features include Bluetooth 5.4, 10mm speaker drivers, IPX3 water resistance, Type-C charging, a TF card slot, a 10-metre wireless range, and a 1-2 hour charging time. The neckband also incorporates a battery protection IC and comes with a durable nylon-braided design for everyday use.