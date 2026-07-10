Tech Launches (July 10, 2026): ASUS Vivobook AI PCs, Dell Pro Precision workstations, and more

From AI PCs and enterprise workstations to smart audio gadgets and charging accessories, today's announcements showcase the latest innovations across the tech industry. (Image: Express Image)

With another wave of launches and announcements, there’s plenty happening in the world of technology today. From ASUS introducing AI-powered Vivobook laptops and Dell unveiling new AI-ready workstations to Google bringing Gemini to Kaun Banega Crorepati and fresh audio and charging products from U&i and UNIX, today’s developments span computing, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the biggest tech updates of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing and availability, so you can stay up to speed with everything new in the world of tech and gadgets.

ASUS launches AI-powered Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 laptops

ASUS has launched the new Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) AI laptops in India, powered by up to the Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor with a dedicated 17 TOPS NPU for on-device AI features. The Vivobook 15 starts at Rs 75,990, while the Vivobook 14 starts at Rs 1,07,990 and will be available from July 26.