Oppo, JBL, Tecno and more: Tech launches of January

The New Year has begun with a number of new tech launches in smartphones and accessories. Here are the tech launches that we’ve seen in January so far.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a 6.52-inch HD display. The phone also comes with Android 11 Go with Tecno’s own skin on top. There is an 8MP dual camera setup on the back along with a 5MP front camera. Tecno has not specified what processor is used in the phone, but we do have a 5000mAh battery along with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is priced at Rs 6,299.

Oppo A16K

The Oppo A16K smartphone is another entry-level smartphone that comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB RAM. The device is kept going by a 4,230mAh battery and comes with a 13 MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The Oppo A16K is priced at Rs 10,490.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: All you need to know

JBL Tour One

The JBL Tour One headphones come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation and four microphones for better noise cancelling and call quality. The headphones also support Google Assistant and Alexa inputs and come with 40mm dynamic drivers.

Other features include 50 hours of battery life without noise cancelling and 25 hours with noise cancelling. Also fast charging allows you to get 2 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The headphones also support sound tuning via the JBL Headphones app. The Tour One is priced at Rs 25,999.

Sennheiser HD 450SE

The Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones feature a 30 day battery life, USB-C charging and support for codecs like AAC an aptX. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allows you to connect the headphones wirelessly to your devices.

Other features include a Smart Control app that lets you tune the sound to your liking and update firmware. The design of the headphones also allows you to fold them when travelling. The Sennhesier HD 450SE is priced at Rs 14,990.

Soundcore Life Note 3

Soundcore has announced the Life Note 3 TWS earbuds that come with a glossy Carbon Fibre finish and features including 35 hours of battery life and a dedicated gaming mode for low latency. The earbuds feature 11mm drivers and come with triple microphones on each earbud to offer noise cancellation. The earbuds also support customisation via the Soundcore app. The earbuds are priced at Rs 7,999.