scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Tech InDepth: LTPO vs non-LTPO adaptive refresh rate on phones

Here's all you need to know about LTPO panels and how they differ from non-LTPO display panels, and how both these technologies work to the best refresh rate on a smartphone.

Written by Chetan Nayak | Mumbai |
Updated: July 21, 2022 6:15:01 pm
refresh rate, high refresh rate, ltpo, adaptive refresh rate,Here's a quick understanding of how adaptive refresh rates work on LTPO and non LTPO panels. (Express Photo)

After phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro kicked off the trend of higher refresh rates in phones, 90Hz, 120Hz and even 144hz displays have flooded the smartphone market in most segments. However, with a great refresh rate comes great battery drain, and phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro didn’t have anything to counter this problem.

Skip forward to 2022 and screens are now smarter. They are able to understand the content on-screen and dynamically change their refresh rate on the go, without the user having to dive into the settings to flick a switch between 60Hz and 90/120Hz. To achieve this, brands have come up with two major approaches to adaptive refresh rate – using special LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display panels, and software-regulated mode switching.

Also Read |Tech InDepth: How OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) improves your photos

In today’s edition of Tech InDepth, we’ll look at how LTPO panels and non-LTPO panels work, and how the tech helps your high refresh rate phones save battery. We will also understand the difference in the working of these two technologies and which one is better for you.

Understanding 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz

A phone’s display panel drains your battery in two major ways. The first is by emitting light, which you need to ‘see’ things on the panel. The second is by refreshing itself. Every time a display panel refreshes itself to show the next frame in a movie or game, it is consuming battery power to obtain and display the new frame’s data.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

In the context of smartphones and display panels, 1Hz refers to a display panel that refreshes itself once per second, a 60Hz panel refreshes itself 60 times in a second and so on. The higher the refresh rate, the more battery power the screen drains in the same amount of time.

Interesting fact – smartphones don’t always have high refresh-rate content to show. If you’re playing a game that maxes out at 60 frames per second on a 120Hz screen, you still see 60 frames every second even though the screen refreshes twice as many times each second. This is like watching a regular movie with 3D glasses, where the image won’t give you a 3D effect because it isn’t equipped to, and your glasses don’t help on their own.

Also Read |Tech InDepth: Understanding how wireless charging works

Hence, to save battery, adaptive display panels ‘switch’ between refresh rates, so that your phone exerts itself in showing 90 frames on a game, but not when you’re scrolling on Twitter or looking at a picture you clicked earlier.

Mode switching display panels (non-LTPO)

Phones like the recently launched Nothing phone (1) come with 120Hz refresh rate support and a display panel that can switch between 60Hz and 120Hz. This is done by mode-switching, where the phone’s display has basically multiple levels, or ‘zones’ and the software onboard controls how frequently the screen refreshes.

Phones like the Nothing phone (1) have two ‘zones’ to facilitate this (60Hz and 120Hz), while phones like the Redmi K50i have seven zones (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz), allowing it more flexibility to switch between these zones as per the content.

Also Read |Tech InDepth: Understanding crypto mining and its ups & downs

These zones work like gears on an automatic AMT car. There’s no need for a clutch, but the gears shift internally based on the RPM of your engine. In a similar fashion, phones with mode-switching dynamic refresh rate use software to understand what content is being displayed and accordingly, choose one of the preset zones. More zones equal more flexibility in switching and hence, more power saving, while lesser zones equal lesser flexibility and lesser power saving.

The more zones a phone has, the more dynamic it is with switching. However, the phone cannot choose a refresh rate number between two zones. The Nothing phone (1) for instance, can refresh at 60Hz and 120Hz, but not 90Hz. This is where LTPO panels come in.

LTPO panels

On LTPO display panels, the panel itself can switch intelligently between no preset zones, but every refresh rate between its minimum and maximum refresh rate. On newer LTPO 2.0 panels, the minimum and maximum refresh rate is usually 1Hz and 120Hz respectively. This means that phones using these panels can refresh at 1Hz, 120Hz and also every number in between, like 17Hz or 78Hz.

Also Read |Tech InDepth: Graphics Cards & why you may (or may not) need them

LTPO panels offer significant amounts of battery saving on phones in comparison to non-LTPO panels. Things don’t make a major difference on higher refresh rates like when you’re gaming, but in more casual use-cases, LTPO panels are much more dynamic. For instance, when you’re watching a still image the non-LTPO panel will still refresh 60 times in a second at least, while the LTPO panel will function at 1 Hz, refreshing just once in a second.

But LTPO panels are also expensive to manufacture and put on a smartphone, which is why you only see these in flagship-grade phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Like other services, reservation applicable in 'Agnipath' too: Govt

Like other services, reservation applicable in 'Agnipath' too: Govt

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell
Watch

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement