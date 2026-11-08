Apple HomeView, Fitbit trackers to smart lights: Tech gifts to consider this Diwali

Want to go all tech this Diwali with your gifts but aren’t sure what to buy? Unlike in the past, when a simple pen drive or an inexpensive digital camera would make for a useful gift, technology has evolved considerably, and many gadgets have become more expensive.

The global chip shortage has also pushed up prices across the tech industry, meaning you may end up paying more for even some of the basic devices. Does that mean your gifting options are limited? Not necessarily.

You can still find useful and fun tech gifts without spending a fortune. From personal wellness devices and smart home gadgets to personalised lighting and interior decor, there are several options worth considering.

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Most of these products are available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart, as well as through offline retail stores. From compact air purifiers for improving indoor air quality to screen-free health trackers, smart home hubs and customisable ambient lighting, here are some tech gifting ideas to consider this Diwali.

Compact Air Purifiers

With air quality becoming a key concern during the festive season, compact air purifiers can make practical gifts for families, remote workers and those looking to improve indoor air quality. There are several budget-friendly options to consider, including the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, designed for bedrooms and home offices, covering up to 400 sq. ft.

A smart air purifier from Xiaomi. (Image credit: Xiaomi) A smart air purifier from Xiaomi. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

It features a three-stage HEPA filtration system, real-time PM2.5 monitoring and app integration through the Mi Home app, and is priced at Rs 6,990 on Amazon India and Flipkart. Another option is the Philips AC0951 Series Air Purifier, which comes with a compact design, an AeraSense PM2.5 sensor, ultra-quiet operating modes and NanoProtect HEPA filtration. It is priced at Rs 11,791 on Amazon India and Flipkart.

For screen-free wellness

For those who prefer fewer screens and notifications in their daily lives, discrete wearables and fitness trackers can make useful wellness gifts. These devices offer health and activity monitoring without the constant distractions of a smartwatch display.

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The Fitbit Air is a screenless, lightweight sensor pod that weighs just 12 g with its band and is designed to track heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep stages and daily recovery through the Google Health app. It is priced at Rs 13,999 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart and through retail outlets.

Another option is the Fitbit Inspire 3, a sleek and lightweight fitness band that offers continuous heart rate monitoring, daily stress scores and multi-day battery life. It is priced at Rs 7,199 on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Smart Home Displays and Hubs

Smart home displays and hubs can make useful gifts for those looking to manage home automation, family schedules and connected devices from a central location.

One option is Apple HomeView, Apple’s smart home display, which features a 7-inch Liquid Retina screen, Siri AI capabilities, multi-user facial recognition and Matter compatibility for connecting and controlling supported smart home accessories across brands. It can serve as a central interface for managing smart lights, thermostats, security devices and other connected appliances, while also offering a screen for everyday information and interactions with Siri.

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Apple HomeView comes in silver, starlight, rose pink, and space grey colours. Apple HomeView comes in silver, starlight, rose pink, and space grey colours.

However, it is relatively expensive at Rs 39,900 and its usefulness depends on having compatible smart home accessories. It may be better suited as a personal purchase for those already invested in home automation rather than an affordable festive gift. Though Apple has opened pre-orders in India, availability begins on November 13, 2026.

A more affordable alternative is the Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th Gen), which features an 8-inch HD touchscreen, Alexa integration and spatial audio. It can be used to control compatible smart home devices, manage daily schedules, make video calls and view feeds from connected security cameras.

The display also supports adaptive content and a camera with auto-framing capabilities for video calls. With its built-in smart home hub supporting Zigbee, Matter and Thread, it can connect and manage compatible devices without requiring multiple separate hubs. Priced at Rs 18,999 on Amazon India, the Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) offers a more affordable entry point into smart home automation compared with Apple’s HomeView.

Lights for festive mood

Smart ambient lighting can be an interesting alternative to traditional festive string lights, allowing users to customise their home lighting through smartphone apps and voice commands. These lights offer different colours, brightness levels and preset scenes that can be adjusted to suit festive gatherings or everyday use. One option is the Philips Hue Play Light Bar and Starter Kits, which feature modular light bars designed to cast indirect coloured light against walls or behind television and computer displays.

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Users can choose from millions of colours and customise lighting effects to create different moods. Prices range from Rs 9,999 to Rs 13,499 on Amazon India and Flipkart. For a more affordable option, consider Govee and Wipro Smart RGB LED Light Strips.

These Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled strips offer app-based lighting controls, multiple colour options and music synchronisation modes that change lighting effects in response to sound. They can be installed along cove ceilings, balconies, shelves and entertainment units to add a personalised lighting setup to a home. Prices range from Rs 1,499 to Rs 3,499 on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Written by Amritanshu Mukherjee