Tech and gadget updates today (May 27, 2026): Samsung Vision AI TVs, Philips soundbars and more 

Today (Wednesday, May 27) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology, smart devices and creator-focused platforms. From Sony’s new BRAVIA 3II television lineup to Amkette’s Mozen wireless chargers and OPPO’s filmmaker accelerator programme, we take a quick look at some of the most notable launches and announcements of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing and availability.

Whether you are tracking gadget trends or planning your next tech purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of technology today.

Samsung on Tuesday launched its 2026 Vision AI TV lineup in India, introducing 72 models across Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, The Frame, Mini LED and UHD categories. With the new range, the company is expanding artificial intelligence-powered features across its television portfolio, including the rollout of Vision AI Companion (VAC) to 4K-and-above models. The AI platform integrates services such as Bixby, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot, while features like AI Upscaling Pro, Colour Booster Pro, AI Soccer Mode and AI Sound Controller Pro aim to improve picture quality, motion handling and personalised audio experiences. Samsung also debuted its new Micro RGB technology in India through the R95H and R85H series, available in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches, promising more precise colour control through individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs, alongside glare reduction and AI-based picture optimisation.

The 2026 lineup also expands Samsung’s OLED portfolio with the S95H, S90H and S85H models, adds upgraded Neo QLED and Mini LED televisions, and continues The Frame series for art-focused users with access to over 3,000 curated artworks. Gaming-focused features such as Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC support are included in select OLED models, while Neo QLED and Mini LED TVs support refresh rates of up to 144Hz on certain variants. Samsung said the new TVs are now available across retail stores, Samsung.com and online channels, with prices starting at Rs 1,24,990 for Micro RGB models, Rs 1,14,990 for OLED, Rs 56,990 for The Frame, Rs 52,990 for Neo QLED, Rs 42,990 for Mini LED and Rs 36,990 for UHD TVs.

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TVP launches six new Philips soundbars in India

TVP Technology India Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new lineup of six Philips Audio soundbars in India, expanding its home entertainment portfolio with both 2.1 and 5.1 channel configurations.​​ The new range offers audio output from 100W to 600W and includes connectivity features such as Bluetooth, USB, HDMI (ARC), optical, and AUX. According to the company, the lineup is aimed at users seeking a premium cinematic audio experience across different price segments and room sizes.

The models introduced under the 2.1 channel category are five powerful models, each equipped with a dedicated subwoofer. All five models share the same rich 2.1-channel audio architecture, differing primarily in output power and subwoofer size to suit different room sizes and user preferences. The first model is the TAB4301/94 Soundbar with 100W output and a 5.5-inch subwoofer, and the next one is the TAB5321/94 Soundbar powered by a 5.5-inch subwoofer with 200W output and Dolby Audio support. The third model is AB4361/94 Soundbar, which is powered by a 5.5-inch subwoofer with 160W output, and the company claims to give an impactful bass response and greater overall audio clarity. And the next model is the TAB4230/94 Soundbar with a 300W Dolby Audio and a 6-inch subwoofer. The fifth model is the flagship TAB5341/94 that delivers 400W output through an 8-inch subwoofer with Dolby Audio support.

In addition, TVP introduced the Philips TAB5651/94, a 5.1-channel home theatre soundbar system that offers up to 600W output paired with an 8-inch wired subwoofer and satellite speakers for surround sound performance. The system also supports Dolby Digital decoding and includes multiple connectivity options. While the TAB5321/94, TAB4230/94, and TAB5341/94 are priced at Rs 17,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively, the company has not announced pricing for the remaining models. The new Philips soundbar lineup is available through Flipkart and select offline retail stores across India.

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Google partnered with Polaris to launch India’s First Google-Certified Programme

Google has partnered with Polaris School of Technology, Bengaluru, to introduce what the company describes as one of India’s first Google-certified programmes focused on cloud and big data engineering. The collaboration will integrate Google’s cloud infrastructure, AI ecosystem, certifications and learnings directly into Polaris’s four-year computer science programme. According to the institution, the initiative is aimed at narrowing the gap between traditional computer science education and the practical technology system used by global technology companies.

As part of the programme, Polaris will offer a Google-certified specialisation in Cloud and Big Data with curriculum inputs aligned with Google’s cloud and AI ecosystem. Students will also learn through semester-long projects and academic modules led by Google engineers and partner faculty.

In addition, students enrolled in the programme will gain access to tools such as Google Cloud and Gemini AI along with Google certification pathways valued up to Rs 10 lakh. Polaris said it will also facilitate up to Rs 25 lakh worth of Google Cloud credits for selected student-led startups and projects, allowing students to build applications on enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure. Beyond classroom learning, students will receive exposure to distributed systems, AI-native workflows, and large-scale data environments while also participating in Google’s developer ecosystem through technical events and conferences.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)