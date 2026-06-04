Tech and gadget updates today (June 4, 2026): Sony WH-1000XM6, Motorola Edge 70 pro+, and more

Today (Thursday, June 4) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology, smart devices, and professional audio platforms. From Sony’s premium WH-1000XM6 Sandstone headphones and Motorola’s feature-packed edge 70 pro+ to Xiaomi’s flagship 17T smartphone and Sennheiser’s next-generation Spectera wireless ecosystem, we take a quick look at some of the most notable launches and showcases of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability.

Whether you are tracking gadget trends or planning your next tech purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of technology today.

Sony India has introduced a new Sandstone colour variant of its flagship WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, expanding the premium audio lineup with a fresh design option. The headphones retain the core features of the WH-1000XM6 series, including Sony’s advanced noise-cancellation technology, studio-tuned sound and support for 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema. Developed in collaboration with mastering engineers from Sterling Sound, Battery Studios and Coast Mastering, the headphones are designed to deliver studio-level audio accuracy.

The headphones are powered by Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which operates up to seven times faster than its predecessor and works with 12 microphones to adjust noise cancellation in real time based on the user’s surroundings. Sony says the headphones also offer improved call quality through AI-powered voice processing and adaptive microphones. The new Sandstone variant joins existing colour options, including Black, Platinum Silver, Sandstone, SandPink and Midnight Blue. Priced at Rs 39,990, the headphones will be available from June 4 through Select Sony Centre, Amazon, Croma and Reliance outlets and Sony’s ShopatSC online portal.

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Motorola edge 70 pro+

Motorola has launched the edge 70 pro+ in India, expanding its premium smartphone lineup with a focus on photography, AI features and design. The handset comes with a quad 50MP camera system and comes with three colour options: PANTONE Chicory Coffee (Brown – Wood finish), PANTONE Zinfandel (Red – Satin Luxe finish) and PANTONE Stormy Sea (Green – twill fabric finish).

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB, while a 6500mAh battery provides up to 51 hours of battery life. Furthermore, the device carries stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Android 16 based on Hello UI, Moto Premium Care featuring 24×7 WhatsApp chatbot service, free pickup and drop support, dedicated calling line, and free standby device during repair. The device will go on sale from June 11 at a launch price of Rs 47,999, with introductory offers bringing the effective price down to Rs 44,999 through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.

Xiaomi India Launches the Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi India launched the Xiaomi 17T, expanding its premium lineup, a device co-engineered with Leica that emphasises advanced imaging and high-end performance. The smartphone introduces a Leica-powered triple camera setup to the T Series for the first time, featuring a 50MP primary lens. The device features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and will be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variants priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively.

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Furthermore, the phone is powered by a 6500mAh battery that supports 67W HyperCharge while operating on Xiaomi HyperOS integrated with AI capabilities like Google Gemini and Circle to Search. It is available in violet, blue and black. The Xiaomi 17T offers users a choice of colours that reflect their personal style while maintaining the premium craftsmanship expected from the Xiaomi T Series. Users will receive a host of premium digital benefits, including 3 months of Google AI Pro, 3 months of YouTube Premium, 3 months of JioHotstar, along with 5000GB cloud storage with Google Gemini Pro, and 4 months of Spotify Premium Standard, all at no additional cost. The device will officially go on sale in India starting at 12 PM on June 10, 2026, across Amazon, Xiaomi’s official website and retail outlets.

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Sennheiser Debuts Spectera Wireless Ecosystem and SKM Transmitter at PALM Expo 2026

Sennheiser showcased its latest professional audio technologies at PALM Expo 2026 in Mumbai, with the spotlight on Spectera, the company’s wideband bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem. Built on Wireless Multichannel Audio Systems (WMAS) technology, Spectera combines microphones, in-ear monitoring and control data into a single RF channel, enabling more efficient wireless audio workflows. The system supports up to 64 channels through a single 1RU base station and is designed for live sound, broadcast and theatre applications. Sennheiser also used the event to present the Spectera SKM handheld transmitter in India for the first time. The upcoming device features bi-directional functionality, allowing remote control of settings such as gain and low-cut filters, and is compatible with both Sennheiser and Neumann capsules. It is scheduled to launch globally in September 2026.

In addition, the company showcased the HD 480 PRO professional monitoring headphones, designed for studio, live audio and mobile workflows, along with SoundBase, a brand-neutral RF planning and wireless audio management platform. Sennheiser’s broader portfolio on display included the Digital 6000 Series, EW-DX wireless systems, and 2000 Series IEM solutions, as well as microphones such as the MD 421 Kompakt, MD 435, MD 445, and Neumann’s MCM, KMS 104 and KMS 105. Headphones, including the HD 490 PRO Plus and HD 25, were also demonstrated. According to the company, more than 1,500 visitors attended the Sennheiser booth during the expo, where industry professionals were able to experience the technologies firsthand.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)