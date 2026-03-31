Tech and gadget launches today (March 31, 2026): XElectron iProjector 3, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series, and more

With multiple launches, announcements, and developments happening at once, keeping up with the latest in tech and gadgets can feel overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AI tools, today’s lineup covers it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, focusing on their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you’re following trends or planning your next purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the tech world today.
OnePlus has expanded the feature set of the Nord 6, targeting young professionals with a focus on performance, AI productivity, imaging, and durability. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, supports up to 165 FPS gaming, and features a massive 9000mAh battery with advanced connectivity enhancements.
For photography, it includes a 50MP Sony main camera with dual-axis OIS and a 32MP front camera, supporting 4K video at 60FPS and Motion Photo Clipper for extracting high-quality stills. AI tools like AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Portrait Glow enhance images.
AI productivity features include Google Gemini integration, Mind Space, real-time translation, and AI writing tools. The device offers top-tier durability with IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification.
XElectron has launched the iProjector 3 Plus in India, a smart LED projector priced at Rs 27,990. It features native 1080p resolution with 4K support and delivers 2000 ANSI lumens brightness (25,000 lumens), enabling clear viewing even in ambient lighting. The projector runs on official Google TV, offering access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube without external devices.
Key features include auto focus, auto keystone correction, auto screen fit, and obstacle avoidance for easy setup. It comes with a fully enclosed dust-proof optical engine for long-term, maintenance-free performance. The device also includes 20W built-in speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple ports like HDMI, USB, and LAN for connectivity. Available via Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores, it includes a one-year warranty.
Xiaomi India has announced the upcoming launch of its TV S Mini LED Series 2026, scheduled for April 15. The new lineup will be powered by Quantum MagiQ technology, aimed at delivering richer colours, deeper contrast, and a more immersive viewing experience.
While detailed specifications are yet to be revealed, the series is expected to focus on enhanced picture quality and advanced display performance. More information, including features and pricing, will be announced at launch. The prices are yet to be announced.
Orient Electric has launched the Aero O2, a first-of-its-kind ceiling fan designed to go beyond air circulation and actively improve indoor air quality. Powered by patented Bio-Oxy Plasma ION+ technology, the fan releases active ions that help break down pollutants like PM2.5, smoke, and microbes, while enriching indoor oxygen levels—claimed to reach up to 90% in 8 hours. It can also reduce toxic gases such as NO₂, SO₂, and CO₂ by up to 75% and neutralise 99.99% of airborne microbes.
The fan features a 38W BLDC motor, 1200 mm blades, and delivers 250 CMM airflow with quiet operation. Additional features include reverse rotation mode, a Point Anywhere remote, and independent operation of the oxygen-enrichment system, ensuring year-round air purification with zero maintenance.