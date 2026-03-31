Tech and gadget launches today (March 31, 2026): XElectron iProjector 3, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series, and more

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OnePlus has expanded the feature set of the Nord 6, targeting young professionals with a focus on performance, AI productivity, imaging, and durability. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, supports up to 165 FPS gaming, and features a massive 9000mAh battery with advanced connectivity enhancements.

For photography, it includes a 50MP Sony main camera with dual-axis OIS and a 32MP front camera, supporting 4K video at 60FPS and Motion Photo Clipper for extracting high-quality stills. AI tools like AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Portrait Glow enhance images.

AI productivity features include Google Gemini integration, Mind Space, real-time translation, and AI writing tools. The device offers top-tier durability with IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification.