Tech and Gadget Launches Today (March 27, 2026): TECNO Spark 50, Samsung Galaxy Book6, and more

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TECNO has launched the SPARK 50 5G in India, focusing on durability and long-lasting performance. The smartphone features a 6500mAh battery, designed for extended daily usage, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection and IP64 rating for resistance against dust and splashes. It supports 5G+ carrier aggregation and FreeLink 2.0 for connectivity even in low-network areas.

The device offers a 120Hz display and comes with AI-powered features such as Active Noise Cancellation, AI WhatsApp Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, and Ella-powered tools. It is available in Fantasy Purple, Mint Green, Champagne Gold, and Ink Black colour options. which is priced at Rs 16,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 18,999 (6GB+128GB), with availability starting April 3, 2026.