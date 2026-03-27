Tech and Gadget Launches Today (March 27, 2026): TECNO Spark 50, Samsung Galaxy Book6, and more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.
TECNO has launched the SPARK 50 5G in India, focusing on durability and long-lasting performance. The smartphone features a 6500mAh battery, designed for extended daily usage, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection and IP64 rating for resistance against dust and splashes. It supports 5G+ carrier aggregation and FreeLink 2.0 for connectivity even in low-network areas.
The device offers a 120Hz display and comes with AI-powered features such as Active Noise Cancellation, AI WhatsApp Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, and Ella-powered tools. It is available in Fantasy Purple, Mint Green, Champagne Gold, and Ink Black colour options. which is priced at Rs 16,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 18,999 (6GB+128GB), with availability starting April 3, 2026.
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A 5G in India, focusing on long-lasting performance and everyday usability. The smartphone features a 6300mAh battery capable of up to two days of usage, along with 15W charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. It sports a large 6.9-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, Wet Touch Technology 2.0, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection.
Powered by an octa-core 5G processor, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and reliable navigation. It includes a 32MP AI dual rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and up to 200% volume boost for audio. Running on HyperOS 3.0 (Android 16), it offers 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security support. Available at Rs 12,999, with availability from April 3.
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book6 series in India, starting at Rs 1,27,990, with up to 24-month zero-interest EMI options. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the lineup delivers up to 60% faster CPU performance and features NPUs supporting up to 50 TOPS for on-device AI tasks. The Galaxy Book6 Ultra adds an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU for enhanced creative and gaming performance.
The laptops offer up to 30 hours of battery life, fast charging (63% in 30 minutes), and advanced cooling with vapour chambers and improved airflow. Displays include Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits brightness.
Running Windows 11 with Copilot+ AI features, the series includes tools like AI Select, Note Assist, and Multi Control. With Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 7, and Samsung Knox security, the devices are built for productivity and durability.
SHARP has launched a new range of window air conditioners in India, including the country’s first model with active air purification using its patented Plasmacluster technology. The lineup includes Ryohu inverter and Ryohu-FS fixed-speed models, available in capacities from 1.5 to 2 tons. Designed for Indian conditions, the ACs can cool efficiently in temperatures up to 52°C. Key features include convertible cooling modes, Coanda airflow, 4-way auto swing, and turbo cooling for faster and more uniform performance. The models also focus on durability with copper condensers and anti-corrosion coating. Prices start at Rs 34,490, and all units come with a 5-year comprehensive warranty, with inverter models also offering a 10-year compressor warranty.