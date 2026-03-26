Tech and Gadget Launches Today (March 26, 2026): Samsung Galaxy A57, vivo V70 FE, and more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything that’s new in the world of tech today.
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G in India, targeting young users with a focus on AI features, durability, and performance. The Galaxy A57 5G features a slim 6.9mm aluminium design, while both devices offer Gorilla Glass Victus+, IP68 rating, and up to six years of OS and security updates. They sport 120Hz displays with up to 1900 nits of brightness.
Both phones include a 50MP main camera with OIS, AI tools like Best Face and Object Eraser, and a 12MP front camera. The A57 adds a 12MP ultra-wide, while the A37 gets an 8MP ultra-wide. Powered by Exynos 1680 (A57) and Exynos 1480 (A37), these phones come with AI features via One UI 8.5, along with a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. The devices are priced A57 5G starts at Rs 56,999; A37 5G starts at Rs 41,999, with launch offers including Rs 3,000 cashback or upgrade bonus.
ASUS has reported strong growth on the quick commerce platform Instamart, registering a 167 per cent month-on-month increase in February 2026, underscoring rising consumer preference for buying laptops through faster delivery channels.
The Taiwanese tech company said the momentum was driven largely by demand in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, with additional traction coming from metro markets including Delhi and Mumbai, which together contribute over 95 per cent of its sales on the platform.
Beyond laptops, ASUS is also seeing growth in its accessories segment, supported by expansion into cities like Jaipur, Kochi, Goa and Noida, along with deeper penetration into tier-2 markets.
The company, which launched on Instamart less than a year ago, said it is leveraging a multi-channel retail strategy spanning exclusive stores, large format retail, e-commerce and quick commerce to improve accessibility and cater to evolving consumer preferences for convenience-driven purchases.
Samsung has launched a new Samsung Browser with Browsing Assist, a conversational AI feature powered by Perplexity AI. It enables users to get sourced answers, summarise webpages (including authenticated content), search browsing history using natural language, manage tabs conversationally, and perform actions across multiple tabs.
The system is built on a custom API combining Perplexity’s Search and Agent APIs, with automation powered by its Comet AI browser. It runs on a dedicated single-tenant infrastructure for Samsung. Perplexity’s platform processes over 15 million requests daily, indexing 200 billion URLs with real-time updates.
The partnership also powers assistants like “Hey Plex” and Bixby on Galaxy S26 devices. The feature is currently available in the US and South Korea.
The forthcoming release of the Vivo V70 FE, scheduled for April 2, 2026, at 12 PM, has been hinted at by Vivo India.
The Vivo V70 FE's 200-megapixel rear sensor has already been confirmed by Vivo. A 7,000mAh battery that supports 90W cable fast charging will be included. Additionally, bypass charging will be supported by the phone. It has been revealed that OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16, would be shipped with the Vivo V70 FE.
According to a press release from the firm, the Vivo V70 FE will go on sale in India on April 2 at 12 p.m. IST. It will be offered in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple colourways on Amazon and the Vivo India website.