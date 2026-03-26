Tech and Gadget Launches Today (March 26, 2026): Samsung Galaxy A57, vivo V70 FE, and more

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ASUS has reported strong growth on the quick commerce platform Instamart, registering a 167 per cent month-on-month increase in February 2026, underscoring rising consumer preference for buying laptops through faster delivery channels.

The Taiwanese tech company said the momentum was driven largely by demand in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, with additional traction coming from metro markets including Delhi and Mumbai, which together contribute over 95 per cent of its sales on the platform.

Beyond laptops, ASUS is also seeing growth in its accessories segment, supported by expansion into cities like Jaipur, Kochi, Goa and Noida, along with deeper penetration into tier-2 markets.

The company, which launched on Instamart less than a year ago, said it is leveraging a multi-channel retail strategy spanning exclusive stores, large format retail, e-commerce and quick commerce to improve accessibility and cater to evolving consumer preferences for convenience-driven purchases.