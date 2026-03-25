Tech and gadget launches today (March 25, 2026): Vivo Y21 & Y11, Spotify SongDNA, and more

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Primebook has announced PrimeAGNT, or Operator AI, an AI tool that is part of PrimeOS, which can perform all workflow tasks using a single command. This is now available across all Primebook 2 models, including Primebook 2 Neo, Primebook 2 Pro, and Primebook 2 Max. It allows users to define outcomes, and the AI takes care of all tasks. It also comes with features like cross-app functionality, including email, browser, LinkedIn, calendar, and WhatsApp, screen awareness, execution of tasks in a separate workspace, and deep OS-level integration, all of which are done without using any SDK.

It can also perform tasks like applying for jobs, studying, making reports, and app development. It also learns from users, making it more accurate, and maintains privacy, ensuring that there is no sharing of data with third parties. The beta version is expected to be rolled out in mid-April 2026.