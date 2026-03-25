Tech and gadget launches today (March 25, 2026): Vivo Y21 & Y11, Spotify SongDNA, and more

With multiple launches, announcements, and developments happening at once, keeping up with the latest in tech and gadgets can feel overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AI tools, today’s lineup covers it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, focusing on their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you’re following trends or planning your next purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the tech world today.
Primebook has announced PrimeAGNT, or Operator AI, an AI tool that is part of PrimeOS, which can perform all workflow tasks using a single command. This is now available across all Primebook 2 models, including Primebook 2 Neo, Primebook 2 Pro, and Primebook 2 Max. It allows users to define outcomes, and the AI takes care of all tasks. It also comes with features like cross-app functionality, including email, browser, LinkedIn, calendar, and WhatsApp, screen awareness, execution of tasks in a separate workspace, and deep OS-level integration, all of which are done without using any SDK.
It can also perform tasks like applying for jobs, studying, making reports, and app development. It also learns from users, making it more accurate, and maintains privacy, ensuring that there is no sharing of data with third parties. The beta version is expected to be rolled out in mid-April 2026.
Vivo has announced Y21 5G and Y11 5G smartphones in India, emphasising their endurance and ruggedness. The smartphones are packed with a 6500mAh battery, which supports fast charging of up to 44W for Y21 5G and 15W for Y11 5G, along with a battery life of 5 years. The smartphones feature a 6.74-inch HD+ display, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a maximum of 1200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphones are driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and operate on OriginOS 6 (Android 16) with AI features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
The smartphones are rugged and durable, featuring IP65 rating and SGS military-level rating. The Y21 5G features a 50MP rear camera, whereas the Y11 5G features a 13MP rear camera, along with a 5MP front camera. The Y21 5G is priced at Rs 18,999, whereas the Y11 5G is priced at Rs 14,999.
Spotify has introduced SongDNA, a new beta feature rolling out to Premium users globally on iOS and Android. Integrated into the Now Playing view, SongDNA lets users explore a song’s full creative network, including writers, producers, collaborators, samples, interpolations, and covers. By tapping the SongDNA card, listeners can follow connections between artists, genres, and eras, creating an interactive discovery experience.
The feature is powered by artist-provided and community-sourced data, with tools in Spotify for Artists allowing creators to manage their songs’ information. SongDNA complements existing features like About the Song, offering deeper insight into a track’s origins while boosting visibility for contributors. The rollout will expand to all Premium users by April.
OPPO India has announced the expansion of its Service Centre 3.0 Pro network to 150+ locations by 2026, up from the earlier plan of 110 centres, with over 50 expected to be operational by June 2026. The upgraded centres feature digital check-ins, real-time queue updates, dynamic signage, and face-to-face repair support for improved transparency. They also include product experience zones and customer lounges for a better in-store experience.
OPPO is focusing on faster service, with many customers assisted within minutes and a 1-hour turnaround time valued by over 90% of users. The brand’s wider network includes 580+ service centres across 500+ cities, offering support in 19 languages, along with free pick-up/drop-off and a 24-hour service target.