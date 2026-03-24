Tech and Gadget Launches Today (March 24, 2026):Vivo T5x 5G, Samsung Forever, and more

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Lenovo has launched “India’s Gone Football,” a nationwide augmented reality (AR) mobile game offering fans a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to the FIFA World Cup 2026, along with Lenovo devices and merchandise. Available via indiasgonefootball.com, the game lets users scan any rectangular object—like a TV, laptop, or table—turning it into a virtual goalpost for a five-shot penalty challenge.

Players earn points for each goal, boosted by accuracy and speed multipliers. There is no limit on attempts, but only the top 50 scores count toward leaderboard rankings, which are updated regularly on social media. Lenovo device owners can enter their serial number to unlock a 4X score multiplier. The game is accessible on smartphones, with the grand prize open to participants aged 18+, while others can win weekly rewards.