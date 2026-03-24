Tech and Gadget Launches Today (March 24, 2026):Vivo T5x 5G, Samsung Forever, and more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything that’s new in the world of tech today.
Lenovo has launched “India’s Gone Football,” a nationwide augmented reality (AR) mobile game offering fans a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to the FIFA World Cup 2026, along with Lenovo devices and merchandise. Available via indiasgonefootball.com, the game lets users scan any rectangular object—like a TV, laptop, or table—turning it into a virtual goalpost for a five-shot penalty challenge.
Players earn points for each goal, boosted by accuracy and speed multipliers. There is no limit on attempts, but only the top 50 scores count toward leaderboard rankings, which are updated regularly on social media. Lenovo device owners can enter their serial number to unlock a 4X score multiplier. The game is accessible on smartphones, with the grand prize open to participants aged 18+, while others can win weekly rewards.
The Vivo T5x 5G has gone on sale in India, starting at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models are priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. With launch offers, the base model can be purchased for Rs 17,499, along with no-cost EMI options and OTT benefits.
The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits brightness. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
It packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, an IP68/IP69-rated build, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor and 2MP bokeh lens, alongside a 32MP front camera.
Samsung has announced a new flexible ownership model for flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus, called the Galaxy Forever plan, in India. Consumers can use the device for a year, paying half the price in 12 no-cost EMIs, along with a program fee of Rs 749.92 per month.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999, with a total amount of Rs 6,583.21 per month, while the Galaxy S26 Plus starts at Rs 1,19,999, with a total amount of Rs 5,749.88 per month.
The consumer can return the device after a year, getting a 50% assured buyback, or upgrade to a new device after a year.
The Galaxy Forever plan also offers Samsung Care+, worth Rs 13,999, which offers accidental and liquid damage protection for 13 months without any deductibles.
TECNO has announced EllaClaw Beta, a mobile AI agent powered by the OpenClaw framework and integrated with its Ella assistant. Designed for emerging markets, it operates at the system level to handle complex, multi-step tasks. Users can access it directly within Ella for a seamless experience.
The beta will offer three capability tiers, including One-Sentence Automation for executing tasks from simple commands, and Cross-App Data Integration that connects SMS, calendar, notes, and more. Key features include smart SMS summaries (categorising messages and flagging important alerts) and a daily schedule tool that combines calendar events, notes, weather, and news. It also features persistent memory to learn user habits over time and strong privacy safeguards. The beta rollout is expected in the coming months via online applications.