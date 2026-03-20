Tech and gadget launches today (March 20, 2026): OPPO K14 5G Pro 3, Valour Watch 1R, and more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything that’s new in the world of tech today.
Xiaomi has officially launched its new-generation SU7 electric sedan series in China, debuting the Standard, Pro, and Max models with starting prices ranging from RMB 219,900( Rs 29,78,989) to RMB 303,900 (Rs 41,16,939). Marketed as "The Driver’s Car for a New Era," the updated lineup features extensive enhancements across design, performance, and smart technology. Visually, the SU7 introduces a redesigned air intake grille, three new exterior colours, and a luxuriously revamped, ultra-quiet cabin with upgraded seating and ambient lighting.
Under the hood, the vehicle features a HyperEngine V6S Plus and Smart Chassis 2.0, which enables a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 3.08 seconds alongside an impressive maximum range of up to 902 km. Furthermore, the series elevates both safety and intelligence by integrating 2,200 MPa ultra-high strength steel and the new AI-powered XLA architecture for advanced assisted driving.
OPPO K14 5G, launched in India on March 20, 2026, is priced starting from Rs 17,999 and features a 7000mAh battery, 45W SUPERVOOC charging, and a 120Hz ultra-bright display. Designed for reliability and endurance, it supports extensive daily use with impressive battery life for calls, navigation, and media playback.
The smartphone is resistant to dust and water with Military-Grade MIL-STD-810H standards. It operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with ColorOS 15 and is equipped with AI camera features. Available in multiple storage configurations and colours, OPPO K14 5G is offered at an instant discount and No-Cost EMI options for customers.
Adobe has expanded its Firefly generative AI suite, transforming it into an all-in-one creative studio that integrates over 30 industry-leading models from Adobe, Google, OpenAI, and Runway. A major highlight of this update is the public beta of Firefly custom models, which allow creators to train the AI on their own images to maintain consistent character, illustration, and photographic styles across high-volume projects.
Beyond simple prompting, Adobe is shifting toward "agentic AI" with Project Moonlight, a conversational interface in private beta that acts as a creative assistant across apps like Photoshop and Express. To further streamline production, new video and image editing tools like Quick Cut have been introduced to help users move from raw concepts to structured, production-ready assets faster. This evolution emphasises creative control and style preservation, ensuring that AI-generated content remains uniquely aligned with a brand's or artist's specific visual identity.
Valour, a sub-brand of boAt, has introduced the Valour Watch 1R, a premium range smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts. This device features a 1.43" 3D AMOLED display, an aluminium build, and an AI Coach that provides advanced health monitoring and smart coaching, and the company claims the watch is capable of tracking over 700 activity modes.
The watch features sensors that monitor health metrics such as heart rate variability, VO₂ Max, automatic heart rate and SpO₂ levels, stress levels, sleep quality, and recovery insights. The smartwatch boasts a battery life of up to 10 days and is water-resistant. The watch is currently available for Rs 4,499 on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.