Tech and gadget launches today (March 20, 2026): OPPO K14 5G Pro 3, Valour Watch 1R, and more

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Xiaomi has officially launched its new-generation SU7 electric sedan series in China, debuting the Standard, Pro, and Max models with starting prices ranging from RMB 219,900( Rs 29,78,989) to RMB 303,900 (Rs 41,16,939). Marketed as "The Driver’s Car for a New Era," the updated lineup features extensive enhancements across design, performance, and smart technology. Visually, the SU7 introduces a redesigned air intake grille, three new exterior colours, and a luxuriously revamped, ultra-quiet cabin with upgraded seating and ambient lighting.

Under the hood, the vehicle features a HyperEngine V6S Plus and Smart Chassis 2.0, which enables a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 3.08 seconds alongside an impressive maximum range of up to 902 km. Furthermore, the series elevates both safety and intelligence by integrating 2,200 MPa ultra-high strength steel and the new AI-powered XLA architecture for advanced assisted driving.