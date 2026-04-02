Tech and gadget launches today (April 2, 2026):Vivo V70 FE, Ambrane introduces semi-solid battery pack, and more

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Vivo V70 FE has been launched in India as a premium mid-range smartphone focused on imaging, design, and endurance. It features a 200MP OIS main camera supported by an AI Photography Suite, along with a 50MP front camera for detailed selfies. The device introduces a Northern Lights-inspired design with vivo’s Darkness Glow Technology for a unique luminous effect.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, it offers smooth performance and a 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A large 7000mAh battery with 90W fast charging ensures long usage. Running on OriginOS 6, it brings AI-driven productivity features, durability ratings, and long-term software support. The device is priced at Rs 37,999, with sales beginning April 9, 2026 across online and retail channels.