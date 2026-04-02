Tech and gadget launches today (April 2, 2026):Vivo V70 FE, Ambrane introduces semi-solid battery pack, and more

With multiple launches, announcements, and developments happening at once, keeping up with the latest in tech and gadgets can feel overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AI tools, today’s lineup covers it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, focusing on their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you’re following trends or planning your next purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the tech world today.
Vivo V70 FE has been launched in India as a premium mid-range smartphone focused on imaging, design, and endurance. It features a 200MP OIS main camera supported by an AI Photography Suite, along with a 50MP front camera for detailed selfies. The device introduces a Northern Lights-inspired design with vivo’s Darkness Glow Technology for a unique luminous effect.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, it offers smooth performance and a 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A large 7000mAh battery with 90W fast charging ensures long usage. Running on OriginOS 6, it brings AI-driven productivity features, durability ratings, and long-term software support. The device is priced at Rs 37,999, with sales beginning April 9, 2026 across online and retail channels.
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition in India, combining a slim, premium design with strong performance and battery life. It features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3200 nits brightness, packed into a sleek 7.35mm, 178g body with TÜV certifications.
Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm), it includes a 50MP AI dual rear camera and 20MP front camera, supported by AI tools like AI Erase, Bokeh, and Reflection Removal. The device packs a 5800mAh battery with 45W fast charging, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 5G connectivity.
It offers IP65/IP66 protection, MIL-STD-810H durability, and up to 6 years of security updates. Pricing starts at Rs 17,999 (effective) for 6GB+128GB, going up to Rs 21,999 for 8GB+256GB, with sales beginning April 7.
Slack has upgraded Slackbot into a powerful AI teammate that brings apps, agents, and data into a single conversational interface. Instead of switching between tools, users can now manage workflows, access business insights, and execute tasks directly within one chat.
The new Slackbot combines internal company data with live web information to deliver context-rich, business-specific answers. It can join meetings, take intelligent notes, surface relevant records, and automatically complete follow-up tasks. With deep integrations across apps like CRM and project tools, it can update systems, assign tasks, and automate workflows in real time.
It also supports natural language commands, voice interaction, and reusable AI “skills,” learning from user behaviour over time. Overall, Slackbot transforms from a helper into a central execution layer for modern, AI-driven workplaces.
Ambrane has introduced India’s first semi-solid battery technology for power banks, marking a shift from conventional lithium-ion designs. Adapted from EV battery systems, the technology uses a gel-like structure to improve safety, thermal stability, and energy efficiency.
It delivers up to 1.5x higher energy efficiency within the same size, while reducing risks such as overheating, leakage, swelling, and fire hazards. Designed for Indian conditions, it performs reliably in high heat and humidity.
Ambrane plans to integrate this technology into upcoming products and explore industry partnerships, aiming to advance safer and more efficient charging solutions. and pricing is yet to launched