Tech Launches Today (April 16, 2026): GoPro Mission 1 series, Adobe Firefly AI Assistant, Lumio Vision 9, more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.
GoPro has unveiled the MISSION 1 Series, a new lineup of compact professional cinema cameras designed for filmmakers and creators, marking its entry into the high-end imaging segment. The series includes MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1, and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, all built around a new 50MP 1-inch sensor and the GP3 processor for improved image quality, low-light performance, and thermal efficiency.
The flagship MISSION 1 PRO supports up to 8K60 video, 4K240 slow motion, and Open Gate recording, while the ILS variant introduces an interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lens system for added versatility. The base MISSION 1 offers slightly lower video specs but retains the same core imaging capabilities.
Designed for extreme conditions, the cameras offer rugged builds, waterproofing up to 20 metres, and extended battery life. GoPro also introduced a full accessory ecosystem, including wireless mics, battery grips, and media modules. Pre-orders begin May 21, with wider availability starting May 28, 2026.
Adobe has unveiled a major upgrade to its creative ecosystem with the introduction of the Firefly AI Assistant, powered by its new “creative agent,” within Adobe Firefly. The assistant enables users to generate content simply by describing their desired outcome, orchestrating complex, multi-step workflows across apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and Lightroom through a unified conversational interface.
This marks a shift toward “agentic creativity,” where creators guide the vision while AI handles execution, reducing manual effort and streamlining production. Firefly has also been enhanced with advanced video and image editing features, including studio-quality audio tools, precise colour controls, and new capabilities like Precision Flow and AI Markup for refined edits.
Additionally, Adobe expanded Firefly’s ecosystem to include over 30 AI models from partners such as Runway, Google, and ElevenLabs, offering greater flexibility and control. Integration with Frame.io further enables collaborative review and automated feedback implementation.
With these updates, Adobe positions Firefly as an all-in-one creative AI studio, combining professional tools, generative AI, and workflow automation into a single platform aimed at accelerating content creation at scale.
ImagiNxt 2026, the inaugural festival of tech and innovation, will be held on May 22–23 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, bringing together startups, policymakers, investors and global tech leaders on a unified platform.
Designed to bridge gaps between technology, policy and capital, the event comes as India’s 157,000+ startups seek stronger ecosystem alignment. It will feature 150+ speakers from 11 countries, including industry leaders, founders and public institutions such as the MeitY Startup Hub and the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Key discussions will focus on India’s future tech roadmap, policy execution and global positioning, alongside showcases of emerging technologies like robotics, AR and VR. With over 10,000 expected attendees, ImagiNxt aims to foster collaboration, partnerships and actionable outcomes. Supported by partners like Republic Media Network and FACE, the platform positions itself as a catalyst shaping India’s innovation-driven growth and global tech influence.
OnePlus has revealed its upcoming flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 4, set to launch on April 30, 2026. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, the tablet promises top-tier performance, reflected in its 4.1 million AnTuTu score.
It features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, alongside a massive 13,380mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Designed with a premium metal unibody, the Pad 4 focuses on portability and durability.
The device also introduces a PC-like experience with enhanced multitasking, cross-device connectivity, and integrated OnePlus AI tools. Support for accessories like the OnePlus Stylo Pro and a smart keyboard further boosts productivity, positioning the Pad 4 as a versatile work and entertainment device.
Lumio has unveiled its flagship Lumio Vision 9 (2026) Smart TV series in India, focusing on speed, display quality, and immersive audio. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants, the TV is powered by MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, delivering fast, lag-free performance with enhanced multitasking and gaming capabilities.
It features a QD MiniLED display with Dolby Vision, up to 800 nits brightness, 4K 144Hz refresh rate, and support for up to 240Hz at 1080p for smooth visuals. Audio is driven by a 50W hexa-driver system with dual subwoofers and Dolby Atmos for a richer sound experience.
Running on Android 14, the TV introduces TLDR 2.0 for smarter content discovery and Project Neo, enabling control via apps like WhatsApp. The 65-inch variant starts at Rs 72,999, with sales beginning April 24, 2026.