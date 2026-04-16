Tech Launches Today (April 16, 2026): GoPro Mission 1 series, Adobe Firefly AI Assistant, Lumio Vision 9, more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.

GoPro unveils MISSION 1 series with 8K compact cinema cameras

GoPro has unveiled the MISSION 1 Series, a new lineup of compact professional cinema cameras designed for filmmakers and creators, marking its entry into the high-end imaging segment. The series includes MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1, and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, all built around a new 50MP 1-inch sensor and the GP3 processor for improved image quality, low-light performance, and thermal efficiency.