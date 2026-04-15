Tech and Gadget Launches Today (April 15, 2026): REDMI A7 Pro 5G, Luminex smart projector, and more

As new devices and innovations continue to roll in, here’s a quick yet comprehensive snapshot of today’s biggest developments in tech and gadgets. (Express Image)

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.

Xiaomi debuts Mini LED TVs in India with QD display, Dolby Vision support

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series in India, marking its entry into Mini LED television technology. The lineup introduces QD Mini-LED displays that combine Quantum Dot colour with precise backlighting for improved contrast, deeper blacks, and brighter highlights, with peak brightness reaching 1200 nits.