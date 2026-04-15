Tech and Gadget Launches Today (April 15, 2026): REDMI A7 Pro 5G, Luminex smart projector, and more

With multiple new launches, announcements, and developments, staying on top of the latest from the world of tech and gadgets can be a bit overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio gear, smart home devices, and AI tools, today’s lineup encompasses it all.
In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.
Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series in India, marking its entry into Mini LED television technology. The lineup introduces QD Mini-LED displays that combine Quantum Dot colour with precise backlighting for improved contrast, deeper blacks, and brighter highlights, with peak brightness reaching 1200 nits.
The TVs support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for accurate, cinematic visuals, along with 4K resolution and adaptive brightness for consistent viewing across lighting conditions. For smoother motion, features like 120Hz DLG, MEMC, and ALLM enhance gaming and sports content.
Audio is powered by a 34W quad-speaker setup with Dolby Audio and DTS:X. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, the series starts at Rs 51,999, with sales beginning April 22, 2026.
XElectron has launched the Luminex Smart Projector in India, offering a compact and versatile home entertainment solution. Featuring native 1080p resolution with 4K decoding, it can project up to a 250-inch display. The standout 180° rotatable design allows flexible viewing, including ceiling projection.
Running on Whale OS, it comes with built-in certified OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, eliminating the need for external devices. The projector also includes auto focus, keystone correction, screen alignment, and obstacle avoidance for easy setup. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple ports, it ensures seamless connectivity. Priced at Rs 14,990, it is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand’s website.
Xiaomi has introduced the REDMI A7 Pro 5G in India, marking the first “Pro” model in its A series. The smartphone features a large 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness, offering smooth visuals and improved outdoor visibility.
It is powered by an octa-core 5G processor with up to 8GB virtual RAM, paired with a segment-leading 6300mAh battery supporting reverse charging. Running on HyperOS 3.0, it includes AI features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search. The device also offers a 32MP dual rear camera, IP52 rating, and expandable storage up to 2TB. Starting at Rs 11,499, it is available from April 15.
OPPO has launched the F33 Series in India, including the F33 Pro 5G and F33 5G, positioning them as mid-range smartphones focused on selfies, durability, and performance. The highlight is a segment-leading 50MP ultra-wide front camera with a 100° field of view, supported by AI features like Groupfie Expert and AI Editor for enhanced photography.
The devices feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset, and run on ColorOS 16 with integrated AI tools. Both models pack a large 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
With IP69K-rated durability, military-grade build, and 5G++ connectivity, the F33 Series aims to deliver a balance of performance, reliability, and camera innovation.
UltraLED Displays has introduced its ULTRA NEXUS distribution framework in India, onboarding Green Sources Pvt. Ltd. as its first official distributor. The move marks a strategic shift toward building a structured, collaborative LED display ecosystem focused on improving market access, supply chain efficiency, and regional execution.
ULTRA NEXUS aims to reduce delivery timelines and strengthen coordination between distributors, system integrators, and partners. Green Sources brings a network of over 700 partners and experience across sectors such as corporate, education, healthcare, and government projects.
The partnership combines UltraLED’s engineering capabilities with Green Sources’ distribution reach to accelerate the adoption of advanced display solutions. The model also addresses industry challenges like fragmented distribution and slow supply cycles, with plans to onboard more partners over time.