Tech and gadget launches today (April 09, 2026): Vivo V70 FE, Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE, and more

With multiple launches, announcements, and developments happening at once, keeping up with the latest in tech and gadgets can feel overwhelming. From smartphones and laptops to wearables, audio devices, smart home products, and AI tools, today’s lineup covers it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, focusing on their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you’re following trends or planning your next purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the tech world today.

Vivo V70 FE is now available for purchase in India, combining flagship-level imaging, premium design, and long-lasting performance. It features a 200MP OIS main camera with AI Photography Suite, a 50MP front camera, and supports advanced features like 4K video, AI SuperZoom, and intelligent editing tools.

vivo V70 FE vivo V70 FE

The device stands out with its Northern Lights-inspired design and Darkness Glow Technology, alongside a 7000mAh battery with 90W fast charging for extended usage. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, it also offers a 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Running on OriginOS 6, it includes AI productivity features and durability with IP68/IP69 ratings. Pricing starts at Rs 37,999, with multiple bank offers, EMI options, and bundled deals available.

Meta rolls out new AI tools for shopping and ads

Meta Platforms has unveiled a new AI-driven shopping ecosystem across its apps, combining creators, Reels, and generative AI tools to improve product discovery and conversions. Creators can now tag products directly in Reels, turning content into a new sales channel, while brands can leverage an enhanced Creator Marketplace to find and collaborate with relevant influencers.

Meta is also expanding Reels Trending Ads into new categories like travel, finance, and entertainment, helping brands tap into cultural moments. On the AI front, tools like voiceover translation, video generation, and product showcase automation aim to scale content creation and personalise ads across languages and audiences.

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Additionally, new features such as product set optimisation and catalog-based video ads help advertisers target specific products and boost performance, marking a shift towards more immersive, AI-powered shopping experiences.

Ai+ Smartphone expands beyond phones with Nova Series launch

Ai+ Smartphone has launched its new Nova Series in India, marking a major expansion from smartphones into a full connected ecosystem. The lineup includes three 5G devices – Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and Nova Flip – each targeting different users with a focus on design, camera performance, and everyday reliability. The Nova 2 offers a 50MP camera and 6000mAh battery, while the Ultra variant adds a Sony sensor, Dimensity 7400 chipset, and enhanced customisation. The Nova Flip introduces a foldable design with a large AMOLED display.

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Alongside smartphones, Ai+ unveiled its first tablet, PulseTab, and expanded into audio and wearables with products like NovaPod Beats and RotateCam 4G. With this launch, Ai+ aims to build an accessible, integrated ecosystem centred on simplicity, privacy, and seamless everyday use.

UltraLED to invest Rs 5 crore in India expansion with AV hubs

UltraLED Displays, a brand under Titan Intech Ltd, has announced plans to open six experience centres across key Indian cities by the first quarter of FY26–27. The rollout will begin in Noida and Mumbai in April, followed by Hyderabad in May, with Bengaluru and Kolkata planned in later phases.

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The company is investing around Rs 5 crore to strengthen its regional presence and improve customer engagement in India’s growing LED display market. These centres will offer hands-on access to advanced LED and AV technologies, allowing users to test real-world performance and evaluate solutions more effectively.

Aligned with its “Made in Bharat” approach, UltraLED aims to reduce dependence on imported solutions while building a local ecosystem involving integrators, architects, and enterprise partners. The centres will also serve as collaboration hubs for solution testing, innovation, and long-term partnerships across industries.

Shunya Labs unveils unified AI platform for dubbing and translation

Shunya Labs has launched an end-to-end voice AI platform aimed at transforming content localisation for the entertainment industry. The unified system brings together dubbing, translation, subtitling, voice cloning, and lip-sync into a single workflow, replacing the need for multiple tools and vendors.

Built for global use, the platform supports multiple languages, dialects, and code-switched speech, enabling more natural and region-specific adaptations. It also preserves tone, emotion, and speaker identity through advanced voice cloning and phoneme-level lip synchronisation.

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Additional features include script-to-audio generation, configurable voice models, and content intelligence tools such as scene detection and emotion mapping. The platform also offers compliance tagging and multilingual metadata, helping creators scale production, improve discoverability, and monetise content more efficiently.



Logitech launches G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE gaming mouse in India

Logitech has launched the G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE gaming mouse in India, introducing its new SUPERSTRIKE technology aimed at esports professionals. The mouse features an advanced Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS), replacing traditional mechanical switches with inductive analogue sensing and real-time click haptics for faster, more precise inputs.

Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE

Designed for competitive gaming, it offers up to 30 milliseconds lower click latency, adjustable actuation levels, and customizable tactile feedback. Powered by the HERO 2 sensor, it supports up to 44,000 DPI, 8kHz polling rate, and high-speed tracking for accuracy in fast gameplay. Weighing around 65 grams, it also delivers up to 90 hours of battery life. Developed with esports teams like G2 Esports and NAVI, the mouse is priced at Rs 23,995 in India.