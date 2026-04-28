Tech and Gadget Launches Today (April 28, 2026): Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, Poco C81 Pro, Adobe’s Firefly AI assistant, and more

Today (Tuesday, April 28) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology and AI tools. From newly introduced tablets to earbuds, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability.

Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.

Vivo has launched its new Vivo TWS 51 in China, expanding its range of true wireless audio products in the budget segment. The earbuds are priced at CNY 199 (approx Rs 1,600) and are available in multiple colour options, including White, Ink Black, and Sky Blue. They are currently listed for purchase through the company’s official channels.

The gadget features a 10mm dynamic driver and supports DeepX 3.0 stereo sound, along with spatial audio modes. It also offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with dual-device pairing, AI-based noise reduction for calls and low latency of up to 42ms for gaming scenarios. Additionally, the earbuds are claimed to offer up to 11.5 hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 50 hours in total with the charging case.

Poco C81 Pro, featuring a water-drop style notch display

Poco has introduced the new Poco C81 in select global markets, expanding its budget smartphone lineup. The device features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD with a water-drop style notch display. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. And regarding the price, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage starts with $99 (approx Rs 9,300), and the 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants are priced at $109 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and $129 (roughly Rs. 12,000), respectively. Currently, three colour options are available for purchase: Black, Gold and Green.

In terms of optics, the Poco C81 Pro includes a 13- megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery and claims to deliver more than 79 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The device supports Wet Touch Technology 2.0, which is claimed to enable touch control even with wet, soapy, or oily fingers.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with AI-powered performance launch in India

Lenovo has launched the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 in India, introducing a new AI-powered tablet aimed at combining productivity, creativity and entertainment in a single device. The device features a 13-inch 3.5K PureSight Pro display, which is aimed at delivering smooth visuals for reading, content creation and streaming. It comes with a metal body weighing 598g and includes support for accessories such as a keyboard, allowing it to function as a laptop-like device while retaining tablet portability. The gadget also provides the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus (in-box), allowing users to write and sketch.

Story continues below this ad

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and is paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It includes AI-based features such as AI Notes, Smart Reader, AI Creation Tools, and Live Transcript, along with tools like Ciricle to Search, Google Gemini. Additionally, the device offers quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, runs on Android 16. Priced at Rs 39,999, the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 will be available from May 1 across online and offline stores with a limited-time bank discount of Rs 3,000.

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 compact tablet with optional 4G

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 is currently limited to markets such as Malaysia and Singapore. The device features a 9.7-inch display with 2048×1280 resolution positioning it as a more portable alternative within the series. Additionally, it is offered in both Wi-Fi and optional 4G variants, catering to users who require on-the-go connectivity. In terms of specifications, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 processor and is paried with 4GB RAM, while offering storage options of 64GB and 128 GB.

It includes an 8MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, along with 7,600mAh battery supporting fast charging. The tablet is claimed to provide more than 15 hours of online video playback, over 18 hours of audio playback, or more than 16 hours of online reading on a single charge. The device also features stereo speakers, a metal design, and runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, aligning it with the brand’s broader ecosystem. The pricing starts at MYR 549 (approx Rs 13,000) for the 4GB and 64GB variant, while the 128 GB model is priced ar MYR 599 (approx Rs 14,000). The 4G versions are priced at MYR 649 (approx Rs 16,000) and MYR 699 (approx Rs 17,000) and is available in Silver and Graphite Gray colours.

Adobe’s Firefly AI Assistant enters public beta

Adobe has released its Firefly AI assistant in public beta, making it available globally within the Adobe Firefly platform. The assistant is designed to support creativity by allowing users to describe what they want to create in natural language, after which it executes multi-step workflows across Creative Cloud applications such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere.

Story continues below this ad

Additionally, the assistant integrates access to a wide set of pro-grade tools with support for over 60 features including Auto Tone, Generative Fill, Remove Background, Vectorize, Presets alongside pre-built creative workflows for common tasks like photo editing, mood board creation, and social media content generation. The beta is being rolled out to users on Creative Cloud Pro and paid Firefly plans with daily generative credits offered during the testing phase, as Adobe continues to expand capabilities and integrate third-party AI models on its platform.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)