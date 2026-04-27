Tech and Gadget Launches Today (April 27, 2026): Dell XPS laptops, Vivo Y600 Pro, MediaTek Dimensity 7450 chipset, and more

Today (Monday, April 27) saw a mix of major announcements across consumer technology and digital services. From newly introduced laptops to the launch of advanced chipsets, new details about upcoming smartphones, and an expansion of a major quick commerce offering, today’s lineup encompasses it all.

In this roundup, we take a quick look at the most notable launches of the day, highlighting their key features, pricing, and availability. Whether you are tracking trends or planning your next big purchase, here’s a snapshot of everything new in the world of tech today.

Dell on Monday launched its new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops in India, bringing back its premium lineup with updated design and performance features.

Dell XPS 14 combines sleek design, Intel Core Ultra performance and long battery life for premium everyday computing. (Image: Dell) Dell XPS 14 combines sleek design, Intel Core Ultra performance and long battery life for premium everyday computing. (Image: Dell)

The devices are powered by top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and are aimed at users seeking high performance for work, content creation, and everyday computing. Additionally, Dell has introduced improvements in thermals and battery efficiency, with the company claiming up to 40 hours of battery life under certain conditions. The laptops also feature redesigned builds with CNC-machined aluminum bodies, Gorilla Glass 3, and a thinner, lighter form factor, highlighting a focus on portability and durability.

Moreover, both models come with enhanced hardware configurations, including Intel Arc graphics and up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, alongside multiple display options such as LCD and OLED panels.

Dell said it has also refined the user experience by reintroducing a physical function row, adding a glass touchpad, and improving airflow through larger fans for quieter and cooler operation. In terms of pricing, the XPS 14 starts at Rs 2,05,990, while the XPS 16 begins at Rs 2,78,550. Both laptop variants are available for sale via Dell’s official channels and authorised retailers across India.

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MediaTek launches Dimensity 7450, 7450X chipsets

MediaTek has introduced its new Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X chipsets, targeting mid-range smartphones and foldable devices. While the standard Dimensity 7450 is designed for regular smartphones, the 7450X variant is tailored for flip-style foldables with added dual-display support for seamless interaction between the inner and outer screen.

Additionally, both chipsets are built on a 4nm process and feature an octa-core CPU setup along with support for LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage and advanced connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fin 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, positioning them as capable options for performance-focused devices.

Moreover, the Dimensity 7450 series focuses on improving gaming, AI and camera capabilities with features such as MediaTek HyperEngine technology, a newer NPU for enhanced AI processing. The hardware largely mirrors the earlier Dimensity 7400 chipset, with only minor optimisations and slight performance improvements.

Vivo Y600 Pro debuts in China

The Vivo Y600 Pro was launched in China as the latest edition to Vivo’s Y-series lineup, targeting the mid-range segment with a strong focus on endurance and display performance.

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Vivo Y600 Pro unveiled with massive battery and AMOLED display ( Image: Vivo China) Vivo Y600 Pro unveiled with massive battery and AMOLED display ( Image: Vivo China)

It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage options. The base variant is paired up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and has a massive battery of up to 10,200mAh with up to 80W fast charging.

It offers a dual rear camera of 50MP along with a 32MP front camera. The Vivo Y600 Pro is offered in Bright Moon Black, Floating Gold, Star Violet, and Vast Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways. Pricing in China starts at CNY 2,099 (around Rs 29,000), with higher variants going up to about CNY 2,899 (roughly RS 40,000), and sales are set to begin from May 5.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite will focus on long battery life

OnePlus on Monday revealed new details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite, which is set to launch in India on May 7, 2026, alongside the Nord CE6.

The device is designed to balance everyday performance with smooth visuals and long-lasting battery life, according to the Chinese smartphone maker.

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OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite brings smooth 144Hz visuals, strong battery life and reliable everyday performance to the mid-range segment. (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite brings smooth 144Hz visuals, strong battery life and reliable everyday performance to the mid-range segment. (Image: OnePlus)

Additionally, the upcoming launch marks the return of the Nord CE Lite series in India after a two-year gap. The Nord CE6 Lite will be available in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. It will be powered by the advanced octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset and paired with fast UFS 3.1 storage.

It is set to feature a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while also supporting dynamic scaling to optimise power efficiency. The smartphone will be equipped with a massive 7000mAh battery that can supposedly last for up to two days on a single charge. The company further claimed that the phone will manage heat from the device during intensive use with features such as bypass charging. The device also includes a 50MP primary camera with 4K support, AI-powered editing tools, and Google Gemini features for enhanced productivity, alongside durability elements and long-term software support for a more reliable user experience.

Amazon Now expands to 100 cities in India

Amazon on Monday announced plans to expand its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to 100 cities across India, significantly scaling its quick commerce footprint.

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The company said it will also increase its network to over 1000 micro-fulfilment centers to support deliveries within minutes, covering both metro and non-metro locations such as Kochi, Amritsar, Mangaluru, Mysore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, and Lucknow, among others. The service will offer a wide range of products, including groceries, personal care items, and household essentials.

In addition, Amazon Now is expected to strengthen its ecosystem by connecting over 16,000 farmers to supply fresh produce for near-instant delivery. Amazon said it plans to invest over Rs 2,800 crore to expand its operations network while also focusing on associate safety, health and financial well-being.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)