TCS unit to invest up to $7.4 billion in AI data center campus

TCS's subsidiary ​HyperVault ​has secured 264 acres ⁠in Hyderabad for the project, which will be developed ‌in phases.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiSep 6, 2026 10:09 AM IST
TCS shares declined by 0.52% at Rs 2,047.75 on the BSE on Friday.TCS shares declined by 0.52% at Rs 2,047.75 on the BSE on Friday.
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A subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services and its partners will invest up to 700 billion rupees ($7.41 billion) to build a 1 gigawatt ⁠AI ​data center campus in the Indian state of Telangana, the company said on Saturday.

TCS’s subsidiary ​HyperVault ​has secured 264 acres ⁠in Hyderabad for the project, which will be developed ‌in phases.

The facility is aimed at AI companies and hyperscalers, supporting high-density GPU deployments for AI training and inference.

At full ⁠buildout, HyperVault ⁠said the campus is expected to rank among India’s ⁠largest ‌AI infrastructure facilities.

TCS CEO K ‌Krithivasan said Hyderabad offered the scale, talent and ecosystem ‌needed to ​serve ​global customers.

The announcement comes days after TCS agreed ​to buy Porsche AG’s automotive ⁠and consulting unit MHP, as the company broadens its offerings ‌beyond ⁠traditional IT services.

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