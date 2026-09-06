TCS unit to invest up to $7.4 billion in AI data center campus

A subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services and its partners will invest up to 700 billion rupees ($7.41 billion) to build a 1 gigawatt AI data center campus in the Indian state of Telangana, the company said on Saturday.
TCS’s subsidiary HyperVault has secured 264 acres in Hyderabad for the project, which will be developed in phases.
The facility is aimed at AI companies and hyperscalers, supporting high-density GPU deployments for AI training and inference.
At full buildout, HyperVault said the campus is expected to rank among India’s largest AI infrastructure facilities.
TCS CEO K Krithivasan said Hyderabad offered the scale, talent and ecosystem needed to serve global customers.
The announcement comes days after TCS agreed to buy Porsche AG’s automotive and consulting unit MHP, as the company broadens its offerings beyond traditional IT services.