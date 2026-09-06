TCS unit to invest up to $7.4 billion in AI data center campus

TCS shares declined by 0.52% at Rs 2,047.75 on the BSE on Friday.

A subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services and its partners will invest up to 700 billion rupees ($7.41 billion) to build a 1 gigawatt ⁠AI ​data center campus in the Indian state of Telangana, the company said on Saturday.

TCS’s subsidiary ​HyperVault ​has secured 264 acres ⁠in Hyderabad for the project, which will be developed ‌in phases.

The facility is aimed at AI companies and hyperscalers, supporting high-density GPU deployments for AI training and inference.

At full ⁠buildout, HyperVault ⁠said the campus is expected to rank among India’s ⁠largest ‌AI infrastructure facilities.

TCS CEO K ‌Krithivasan said Hyderabad offered the scale, talent and ecosystem ‌needed to ​serve ​global customers.