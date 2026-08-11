TCS flags alleged exposure of some employee data, says customer data not impacted

By deploying Claude internally, TCS will gain first-hand experience to transform its own operations while applying those insights to drive client success, TCS said.

Tata Consultancy Services has received alerts alleging the possible exposure of certain employee-related data, India’s largest IT firm said on Monday, adding ⁠that ​there was no indication that customer data or systems have been impacted.

The information ​referenced ​in the alerts ⁠appears to be over-four-year old and limited to ‌basic employee information, TCS said in a statement, without offering further details including who has issued the alerts and when.

TCS said ⁠it has ⁠had safeguards in place for over two ⁠years against ‌the manner ​in which this attack ‌was carried out. Its own operational systems have ‌not been ​impacted, ​the ​IT firm said.