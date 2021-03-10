TCL launches Android 11-based 4K Smart TVs in India, price starts at Rs 41,990

TCL has launched new Android 11-based 4K Smart TVs in India and the price starts from Rs 41,990. The latest TCL P725 TV series comes with an external camera for video calling and supports technologies like MEMC, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The company has unveiled four televisions in the same TCL P725 TV series.

The 43-inch TCL Smart TV is priced at Rs 41,990, whereas the 50-inch model will cost you Rs 56,990. The 55-inch TCL Smart TV will be available for purchase with a price tag of Rs 62,990. The top-end 65-inch TV is priced at Rs 89,990 in India. All the Android 11-based TVs will soon be up for sale via Amazon.

With the latest 4k HDR Smart TV models, TCL says users will get access to 7,000+ apps and 700,000+ shows or movies. One will also be able to download apps via the Google Play Store. The televisions also offer support for Chromecast, which means that users will be able to mirror photos or videos directly from their devices.

The brand also ships a web camera with the TV, so that you can use it for video calls too. The Smart TVs are also equipped with AiPQ Engine and MEMC (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation) for an immersive viewing experience. The models come with TCL Channel 3.0 interface, which will showcase content from different platforms, including Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, MX Player, Docubay, Epic On, and more.

The newly launched TCL Android TVs even offer support for Google Assistant, which will help you control the TV using your voice. In terms of connectivity, the TVs ship with two USB ports, and three HDMI ports. They even support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.