Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ album: Where to stream for free

Taylor Swift is back with a new album. Titled ‘Midnights’, the album was announced back in August this year and has now launched with 13 tracks that reportedly tell the stories of as many sleepless nights that the artist has had over the years. The album also has 7 new bonus tracks.

The tracks on the new album include Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey), You’re On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing, and Mastermind.

Dear reader, you know what happens when @taylorswift13 is left to her own devices…. She drops Midnights (3am Edition) with 7 bonus tracks. https://t.co/t0shrp5Oij pic.twitter.com/G79z5IOh9m — Spotify (@Spotify) October 21, 2022

Where to stream Midnights?

Taylor Swift fans trying to listen to the nem album will have a lot of options. In India, the album can be streamed on Spotify as well as YouTube Music for free, although you will need a subscription to listen to the album ad-free, or with any other premium features offered by the platforms. Apple users can also find the entire album with the new bonus tracks on Apple Music.

Spotify crash

Swift’s first full album since ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, both of which were released in 2020, ‘Midnights’ was unsurprisingly a very popular album soon after its release. The album briefly crashed Spotify servers, and thousands of fans reported not being able to hear the new album despite it being available on the platform.

Also Read | Thousands on Spotify report outage as Taylor Swift album drops

The issue seems to have been resolved quickly after though, and Spotify is working fine now, with users being able to stream the new album without any issues.