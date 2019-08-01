Tata Sky’s new Flexi Annual Plan offers one month free subscription, more benefits

Tata Sky has unveiled a new Flexi Annual plan offer under which the DTH provider is offering a month’s recharge value for free to its subscribers who recharge for 12 months. The offer listed on the company’s website is valid from July 29, 2019. The site mentions that the one month free recharge bonus will be credited to a user’s account within 48 hours.

To avail Tata Sky’s new Flexi Annual plan offer, users will need to recharge with an amount equal to or more than their 12 times their monthly recharge value or Monthly Burn Rate (MBR), following which one month recharge value will be credited into the account of Tata Sky subscribers by the company within 48 hours.

The subscribers of Tata Sky’s new Flexi Annual plan can modify channels as per their convenience and also suspend their account temporarily if needed. Users can also avail discount coupons available on the website against recharge done through Tatasky.com, mytatasky.com as well as Tata Sky mobile app as well as digital wallet offers.

How to subscribe to Tata Sky’s new Flexi Annual plan?

• The subscribers who have recharged with an amount equivalent to or more than 12 times the monthly recharge value will get automatically enrolled.

• Subscribers who wish to subscribe to the plan can recharge through the ‘Quick Recharge’ link on the Tata Sky website or via the recharge option on Tata Sky app.

• Do note that the recharge amount should be equivalent to the monthly recharge value.

• If users do not know how much amount to enter, then they can simply put in any amount and click on ‘Recharge Now’ to see options to choose from Flexi Annual plan or recharge with the amount they have entered.

• It is important to note that the entire recharge can be done at once or through multiple recharges but within 24 hours.

To reiterate, there is no lock-in period, so users can modify their plan whenever and for as many times they want. For users who select an add-on pack after enrolling for the offer, Tata Sky will deduct the equivalent amount of the pack from their account. A subscriber can recharge with Flexi Annual plan multiple times as well.