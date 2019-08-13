Tata Sky’s new Flexi Annual Plan offers one month balance cashback, more benefits

Tata Sky has unveiled a new Flexi Annual plan cashback offer under which users can avail a month’s balance as cashback. People who subscribe to the plan will also have the option to temporarily suspend their account if required. The offer is listed on the company’s website as valid from July 29, 2019.

Under the new offer, Tata Sky is offering a month’s balance as cashback to those who recharge for 12 months. The recharge bonus or cashback will be credited to a user’s Tata Sky account within 48 hours. There will also be the option to modify channels, which means a user will be able to add or drop channels whenever they wish.

To subscribe to Tata Sky Flexi Annual cashback offer, users will need to recharge with an amount equal to or more than their 12 times their monthly recharge value or Monthly Burn Rate (MBR), following which cashback worth of one month’s recharge balance will be credited into the account of Tata Sky subscribers within 48 hours.

Tata Sky’s new Flexi Annual cashback plan is similar to its one month free subscription offer than was unveiled earlier this month. The plan offered a balance of 13th month in a user’s Tata Sky account if they recharged for 12 months.

In addition, Tata Sky Flexi Annual cashback plan also comes with benefits like free coupons worth the amount recharged on Tata Sky website as well as digital wallet offers. To reiterate, there is no lock-in period so users can modify channel packs at any time they wish.