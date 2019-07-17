Tata Sky Web Version launched, here’s how to watch Live TV online

Tata Sky self-care application can be used to tweak channel packs, change settings and more by Tata Sky DTH subscribers. The app can also be used by consumers to watch Live TV, which allows users to watch the TV shows they like, live on their smartphones. A lot of users want to also watch these shows on their PCs, for whom the company has come out with a solution called the Tata Sky Web Version.

Tata Sky Web Version allows any Tata Sky subscriber to access the company’s Live TV service on their PCs. To access this service users will have to open the Tata Sky Web Version’s website. On the site, you will see a lot of options like Home, Live TV, On Demand, Watchlist and My Box. To access all of these you will be required to tap on the login button and log in to the site using your registered mobile number and an OTP or Tata Sky login password.

After logging in you will see that your home section is populated with recommendations including Live Sports, Live News, Kids TV Shows, Live TV Shows, Pick of the Week and more. You can also access your Tata Sky services in this section.

In the Live TV section, you will find a list of all of your channels in real-time to view your favourite shows and movies. The list of channels will make it easier for users to browse as to what’s going on during the day and select a channel of their liking to view live.

The MyBox section will allow subscribers to check out the entire schedule of all the channels including, which show is running on a particular channel and details about the upcoming shows as well.

The On-demand section will let users select the latest movies from the company’s showcase section and watch them whenever they want. The company has also added a Watchlist feature, which will allow users to make a watchlist of shows they wish to watch.