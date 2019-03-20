Tata Sky updates channel price slabs, unveils discounts for multiple TV connection subscribers

Tata Sky has updated its channel price slabs for subscribers of multiple TV connections. The DTH service provider has put out a list of variable pricing for those who have multiple TV connections. This means, the pack price of the user’s primary connection will determine the price of their secondary connection.

Tata Sky users should note that the primary connection pack considered for the calculation of multiple TV prices will not include Network Capacity Fee (NCF), Tata Sky service charges and its Binge service charges. The pack lock-in duration will be one day.

The NCF per month for up to 100 channels is rs 153, which includes 18 per cent GST. For every additional slab of 25 channels, users will be charged Rs 23 per month.

Tata Sky subscribers who subscribe for pack price of up to Rs 100 will be charged Rs 150 on their secondary connection. For primary connection from Rs 101 to Rs 200, users will be charged Rs 200 for their secondary connection and so on. Those who choose monthly pack above Rs 750 will need to pay Rs 700 for secondary TV.

According to a report on Telecom Talk, Tata Sky has also unveiled discounts on SD (Standard Definition) as well as High Definition (HD) channel packs for multiple TV connection subscribers. For instance, for secondary connection, Hindi Lite channel pack and Hindi Basic Pack of Rs 295 and Rs 334 respectively will be available for Rs 150 each.

The offer will also be valid on Tata Sky’s Family Kids pack of Rs 365, which will be available for secondary connection users for Rs 200. The Family sports of Rs 456 and Family kids sports pack of Rs 464 can be subscribed for Rs 300 each. There will be discounts on HD channels as well.