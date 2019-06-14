Tata Sky unveils Room TV service for multi-TV subscribers ahead of June 15 deadline

Tata Sky has launched its new Room TV service that makes it easier for its multi-TV subscribers to select packs. The comes almost a week after the company announced that it will discontinue its multi-TV plans from June 15. So, all connections under a user’s multi-TV model will be billed separately.

Advertising

Tata Sky Room TV lets its multi-TV subscribers select content on their secondary connections and only pay for what they choose. The service offers customised packs as well as instant pack modifications. So, users can now choose different channels and services for their secondary connections than the base pack chosen for the primary connection.

Of course, the multiple connections need to be under the same subscriber ID. Tata Sky said in a press release that its Room TV service can be availed by its subscribers by heading to the Tata Sky mobile app or the company’s website.

“Through this new service, Tata Sky aims to offer every family member their choice of entertainment via tailor-made packs and Instant Pack Modifications as per their convenience,” Tata Sky said.

Advertising

Also read: All connections to be billed separately as Tata Sky discontinues multi-TV plans from June 15

After June 15, parallel connections will be treated as separate connections and users will be charged for all the channels separately including the Network Capacity Fee (NCF). The redesign of the multi-TV policy follows TRAI’s recent direction that bounds DTH operators to provide services to long-term plan subscribers and multi-TV subscribers services for the contracted period without any changes.