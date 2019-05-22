Tata Sky unveils four new Star Bengali packs starting at Rs 49

Tata Sky has introduced four new broadcaster packs from Star starting at Rs 49 (excluding taxes) per month. The new packs are aimed at Tata Sky Bengali audience and the monthly prices go up to Rs 100. 30 (with taxes) for Star Bengali Hindi Premium B Pack. In addition, three more packs have been unveiled – Star Bengali Value A pack, Star Bengali Value B pack, and Star Bengali Premium A pack.

Advertising

According to Telecom Talk, which first reported the new packs, these are not a part of DPO packs but are a set of broadcaster packs from Star introduced for Tata Sky Bengali customers.

Also read: Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Prime vs Hotstar: Which streaming service is best for you?

The Tata Sky Star Bengali Value A pack is the cheapest (Rs 40 without taxes) of the bundle and will cost Rs 57.8 (with taxes) per month. It includes a total of 14 Standard Definition (SD) channels. National Geographic, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Star Sports 2 and 3 and more channels will be a part of the Star Bengali Value A pack.

Advertising

Tata Sky’s Star Bengali Value B pack has the same monthly price of Rs 57.8, and also offers 14 SD channels in total. However, the Star Bengali Value B pack includes Star Sports 1 Hindi channel instead of Star Sports 1 Bangla in the Star Bengali Value A pack.

Coming the Tata Sky’s Bengali Premium plans, the pack A will cost Rs 93.2 with taxes per month. It will include 17 SD channels including Star Gold Select, National Geographic, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and more.

The Star Bengali Premium B from Tata Sky is priced slightly higher at Rs 100.30 per month and it bundles a total of 21 channels like Star Jalsha, Star Gold, Star Movies, Star World with a difference that the Star Sports 1 Bangla channel will be replaced by Star Sports 1 Hindi channel.