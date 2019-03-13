Tata Sky unveils Flexi Annual plan with one month’s recharge free

Tata Sky has launched its long-term Flexi Annual Plan for its subscribers following TRAI’s new regime for cable and DTH channel operators that came into effect on February 1, 2019. To recall, the Telecom regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked had asked DTH operators to honour prepaid commitment on long-duration packs, if customer wishes to choose them.

According to a Telecom Talk report, Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan offers free bonus worth a month’s subscription fee, which will be credited to the user’s account. Under this offer, Tata Sky subscribers can avail a month’s worth of their subscription fee with the condition being they maintain a balance of 12 times the monthly recharge value in their account.

For instance, if the user’s monthly recharge value is Rs 300, then they will have to maintain a balance of at least Rs 3,600 to be eligible for the offer. In this case, a bonus of Rs 300 will be credited to the subscriber’s account on completion of 360 days from the date of activation of the plan.

Tata Sky subscribers who wish to modify their monthly plan while continuing with the company’s Flexi Annual plan can also do so as well by maintaining 12 times the value of new recharge value. So, if the monthly recharge amount has been changed to Rs 400, then the user must maintain a balance of Rs 4,800 to avail the offer.

To modify channel packs, Tata Sky has introduced a “Manage Packs” option, which gives its subscribers option to add channels to into their pack or removing existing channel from the pack. To use the option, one will need to login to their Tata Sky account with their subscriber ID or mobile number on the official website or app.

The “Manage Packs” option appears once the user is logged in. It can be used to just remove the channels the user do not wish to see or any pack. Any other channel or pack depending on the user’s preference can be added as well. Finally confirm to activate the new channel preference for monthly bill.