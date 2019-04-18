Tata Sky to introduce new regional, sports Lite packs on April 23: Report

Tata Sky plans to release a number of new regional and sports Lite Packs, according to a report by TelecomTalk. To get these plans consumers will have to wait till April 23, which is when the company will be launching these.

These plans include a Gujarati Lite plan worth Rs 123.70, which after tax will cost Rs 146 and will include 66 channels. The Gujarati Lite HD pack is priced at Rs 202.50 and after-tax will cost Rs 239, it will include 68 channels.

The company will also be launching Odia Lite and Odia Lite HD packs, which will set back consumers Rs 167 and Rs 262, respectively. The Odia Lite pack will consist of 62 channels, whereas, Odia Lite HD pack will consist of 64 channels.

Lastly, the company will also be launching a new Sports and Sports HD pack on April 23. Both the new plans will consist of 13 channels each. The normal sports pack will be priced at Rs 117.80 before tax and Rs 139 after tax. The new sports HD pack will be priced at Rs 153.40 before tax and Rs 181 after tax.

To get any of these packs, you will also have to pay a Network Capacity Fee (NCF). As of now, NCF charges are at Rs 130 per month for 100 channels and an additional Rs 20 per month for 25 channels thereafter.

To recall, Tata Sky recently launched a number of regional Lite Packs. These include the Telugu Lite pack, Tamil Lite pack, Kannada Lite pack and Bengali Lite pack.