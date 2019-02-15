Tata Sky, Sun Direct and Dish TV remove extra Network Capacity Fee: Here’s what it means

Tata Sky, Sun Direct TV and Dish TV appear to have removed the extra Network Capacity Fee (NCF) on the base pack for subscribers, according to a report on TelecomTalk. Before you think this means that the entire NCF of Rs 130 has been removed, remember this only relates to the extra NCF that applies after a user has more than 100 channels in their prescribed pack.

Advertising

Under TRAI’s new regulatory regime, the cable TV bill of users now has two components, the network capacity fee (NCF), which is Rs 130 for hundred channels and the cost of any paid channels or paid bouquets.

The first 100 channels attract NCF of Rs 130 + 18 per cent GST, which comes to Rs 153 in total. For users who choose more than 100 channels, the NCF is Rs 20 per slab 25 additional channels. So what has happened is that these three operators are offering more than 100 FTA (Free to Air) channels with the NCF limited to Rs 130+18 per cent GST.

Watch how to choose channels under TRAI’s new rules

Sun Direct NCF removed: What it means

First in the case of Sun Direct, the company has revoked NCF charges for all of its channels, says the report. Based the company’s website, it is offering a total of 140 channels in the back pack of Rs 130+18 per cent GST. The base pack also includes the 25DD channels, which are mandatory for all cable/DTH operators to provide.

Advertising

Read more: TRAI’s new deadline to pick DTH, cable channels is now March 31

According to the report, Sun Direct has removed NCF on all FTA (free to air) channels. This means that users can view as many FTA channels for just Rs 130 price band. Sun Direct subscribers will be able to watch as much as 330 channels the base rental of Rs 130+taxes, says the report.

Tata Sky NCF removed: What it means

The report also notes that in case of Tata Sky, the player has removed NCF on some channels, but these are limited. So users can add some channels to their list of 100 FTA channels, without incurring extra NCF. However, not all FTA channels will be exempt from this extra NCF.

Tata Sky had also announced add-on packs for users starting at Rs 5 per month, which offer some regional channels. The price of some of these packs also shows as Rs 0 per month, which means these are free channels that can be added as a pack, making it easier to users to add regional channels to their base packs.

Dish TV NCF removed: What it means

Dish TV’s website has also removed the NCF on some FTA channels. The website for Dish TV is also flashing this promotional offer saying there will be no NCF on FTA channels if a user has chosen any paid channels.

As we saw in our Dish TV account, around 189 FTA channels can be added to the cart without paying any additional NCF. This is for the base pack price of Rs 130 (exclusive of tax). The cost of paid SD and HD channels will still be extra.

What is the NCF under TRAI’s new cable TV rules

The network capacity fee in TRAI’s new regulatory regime for cable TV and DTH operators is fixed at Rs 130 for the first hundred channels. This can include a mix of free or paid channels or even channels under broadcaster bouquet.

While the price of paid channels will be added to your bill, the NCF which is paid to your cable/DTH company will remain at Rs 130 plus 18 per cent GST. For those who add more than 100 channels, the NCF is extra Rs 20 per slab of Rs 25 channels.

Advertising

For example, if you add 150 channels, then the total bill will be Rs 130+20+20=Rs 170 for the NCF alone, plus 18 per cent GST, which brings the price to Rs 200. This is assuming you have all FTA channels in this list of 150. What Tata Sky, Dish TV and Sun TV have done is that under the NCF of Rs 130 they are offering more than the 100 free channels and waiving off the extra NCF that they would have normally charged.