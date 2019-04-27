Tata Sky removes lock-in period for all channels: Report

Tata Sky has removed lock-in the period for channels, allowing its subscribers to drop channels freely. The move comes after rival Dish TV removed the lock-in period for its channels as well as channel packs last week. Lock-in period put in place by the operators meant subscribers could not remove a channel from their channel packs before a set time.

Advertising

According to a Telecom Talk report, Tata Sky has removed lock-in period for all channels except its Tata Sky Services and Tata Sky Bollywood. For Tata Sky Services like Tata Sky Fitness, Tata Sky Family, etc, the lock-in period has been set at one day. Meanwhile, Tata Sky Bollywood has a lock-in period of 30 days.

Watch: How to choose your channels

Meanwhile, Tata Sky has removed lock-in period for all its channels including A-la-carte, curated packs, as well as broadcaster packs.

Previously, Tata Sky removed the extra Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of Rs 130+18 per cent GST (Rs 153) on its select FTA channels. For users who choose more than 100 channels, the NCF is Rs 20 per slab of 25 additional channels. But the operator is offering more than 100 FTA (Free to Air) channels with the NCF limited to Rs 153.

Advertising

Also read: Tata Sky updates channel price slabs, offers discounts for multiple TV connection subscribers

Tata Sky also reduced prices of 21 channels and introduced new regional as well as sports packs, as per a Trak.in report. Some of the new packs that have been unveiled include Gujarati Lite Pack, Odia Lite Pack, Sports Pack, and more.

In addition, Tata Sky reduced prices of its Colors Hindi Pack from Rs 35 earlier to Rs 30, Zee Prime English Pack from Rs 25 to Rs 15, broadcaster pack Colors Karnataka Family from Rs 45 to Rs 35, and more. Tamil Value now cost Rs 15, instead of Rs 19, while the Zee Prime English HD new price is Rs 25, instead of Rs 35.