Tata Sky reduces prices of HD and SD set-top boxes in offline market

Tata Sky has slashed prices for its set-top boxes in the offline market, according to reports. However, the new prices for the Tata Sky HD and SD resolution set-top boxes in retail stores are still more expensive from those listed on the Tata Sky website.

Those looking for new connections will also able to get the prices via offline retail stores and their local stores. The discounts come even as Tata Sky launched a new service called Tata Sky Binge where is it offering the Amazon Fire TV stick for free and a monthly subscription of Rs 249 for the streaming service.

According to the Tata Sky website, the Tata Sky HD set-top box will now start at Rs 1,699. The SD set-top box will cost Rs 1,499. Based on the customer care helpline, if one were to buy the set-top boxes offline, they would have to pay Rs 2000 and Rs 2,200 for the SD and HD set-top boxes respectively. But as Gadgets360 reported, with the discount of Rs 400, the prices are now Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,800 for the SD and HD set-top boxes each.

In comparison, rival Airtel is offering an HD set-top box starting at Rs 1653 to customers, which is also a price cut from the original Rs 2,153 pricing. This price is listed for those booking directly from Airtel’s website. With the new TRAI rules coming into place, we have seen DTH and cable companies get more aggressive in their prices and offers with several offering new packs and reduced prices for long term plans.

The new rules dictate that consumers will choose their own channels and prices for all channels have been fixed by the broadcasters. The base pack costs Rs 153, which includes only free-to-air channels.

Coming to the Tata Sky Binge service, it will be free for a month and costs Rs 249 per month. It comes with more than 5,000 titles from Tata Sky’s video-on-demand collection, and will also give customers access to other services like Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play. The Tata Sky Binge will be accessible through Amazon FireTV Stick and will give free Amazon Prime access for three months.