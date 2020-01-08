TataSky is offering free access to Amazon Prime Video: Here’s how to get it

Tata Sky is offering free Amazon Prime Video access to users. Tata Sky is offering free Amazon Prime Video access to users.

Internet service providers (ISPs) like Airtel and some others have been wooing customers with free and unlimited benefits with their broadband plans. This move is clearly to attract more and more customers. One such example is Airtel that has been offering free Netflix and Amazon Prime membership to its broadband service (with select plans) users for a long time now. Tata Sky finally joins the bandwagon. It is following Airtel’s footsteps and giving customers access to its Binge service for free.

This was first spotted and reported by TelecomTalk website. For the unaware, Tata Sky’s Binge service depends heavily on Amazon’s hardware, so if you’re a Amazon Prime user this should be a great news for you.

The report suggests that this (free access to Prime Video) is a limited period offer and is available only for new subscribers to its Binge, with which Tata Sky allows users to get access to all content from third-party OTT platforms with a single device. This is a clear move by Tata Sky to capture more subscribers.

Unlike Airtel, Tata Sky is offering access to just Amazon Prime Video and not Netflix. Tata Sky is offering free access to Amazon Prime Video to customers only for a limited three months time period. After the offer period is over, users will need to pay to use Amazon Prime Video. Users will also have the option to not buy it.

Currently, Amazon is offering a monthly and yearly plan for Prime Video in India. The monthly Prime Video plan costs Rs 129 and provides benefits like access to Amazon shopping app and Amazon Prime Music as well. The annual plan of Amazon Prime Video costs Rs 999. This one offers the same benefits as the monthly plan but for one full year.

If you’re looking to get access to the Tata Sky Binge service, it is available at a monthly rental of Rs 249. Under this plan the subscribers get access to services like Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT, Zee5, among others. As we mentioned earlier, Netflix isn’t a part of this as of yet.

