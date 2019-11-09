Tata Sky offers 100Mbps speeds at Rs 1100 per month, discounts on long term plans

Tata Sky has revised its broadband plans to offer 100 Mbps speeds at Rs 1,100 per month. Those who opt for long-term plans can avail benefits like free router and installation apart from discounts. The move comes, thanks to Reliance Jio, which has increased competition in the broadband space with its pricing.

Advertising

Tata Sky’s 100 Mbps plan, which was previously more expensive at Rs 1,599 per month has now been revised. It is now listed for Rs 1,100. The 50 Mbps plan monthly cost initially was Rs 1,249, which has now been brought down to Rs 1,000. The 25 Mbps plan will cost Rs 900 instead of Rs 999.

Notably, Tata Sky is not offering free router or installation on monthly plans, but the benefits are included in the long-term plans. The data offering for all the plans is unlimited and the one month plans only come with “Safe Custody” benefit.

As for 100 Mbps unlimited plan, those who go for three months subscription will be charged Rs 3,300 and there is no discount. Free router and installation has been included. Those who opt for six months can avail ten per cent discount along with all other benefits. The six months package is listed at Rs 5,940, while those who choose for the annual package can avail a 15 per cent discount and will be charged Rs 11,220 respectively.

The 50 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 1,000 monthly and at Rs 3,000 for three months respectively. Those who opt for six months will be charged Rs 5,400 after ten per cent discount. The annual plan will cost Rs 10,200 after 15 per cent discount. There is ten and 15 per cent discount on Tata Sky’s 25 Mbps six months and annual package respectively.