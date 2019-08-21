Tata Sky now lets users check their account details, balance and more on WhatsApp

Tata Sky last year integrated WhatsApp Business services to its DTH service to provide consumers with quick services. It now is allowing its subscribers to access most of their account details via WhatsApp. With the integration of this new feature, the DTH service provider will allow subscribers to gain access to their account details by texting its service centre number from their registered number.

List of new services added includes checking your account balance, get emergency top-up, and much more.

To make use of this service Tata Sky subscribers need to give a missed call on 9229692296 from the registered mobile number. After giving the missed call, the service will get activated and you can chat with Tata Sky on WhatsApp. Now, you will be required to save the company’s service centre’s number – +91 18002086633 on your smartphone.

After you have saved the number, you can head to WhatsApp and will see a welcome message from that number. You can then start making requests, like to check your account balance, you will need to message them ‘Balance’ and you’ll instantly get a message with your current account balance.

Take note, sending messages to the number from a non-registered mobile number will result in a request failure.

Other features of Tata Sky on WhatsApp subscribers can use include adding or dropping channels, refresh channel packs and more. If you want to no longer utilise the service you can simply text the number on WhatsApp, saying ‘Stop’ and the service will be deactivated for you immediately.