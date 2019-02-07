Tata Sky’s new regional packs start at Rs 7 per month: How these work under new TRAI rules

With TRAI’s new rules for cable operators and DTH companies coming into effect, customers now have to choose their 100 or more channels, which can be a tedious task. Players like Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel TV and others are giving their subscribers option to select curated packs instead of manually doing it.

Tata Sky has curated packs for different interest groups that also includes basic and genre-based regional packs, which includes channels according to different regional languages.

Subscribers are required to pick their channels as per the guidelines, but not everyone is a fan of scrolling through a long list of TV channels and customising their monthly packs.The option to select from genre-based DTH packages from Tata Sky might add to the convenience for users.

Here is how the Tata Sky regional languages packs work

A user has to select 100 channels, this can include paid or free channels. For the 100 channel pack, the monthly network fee (NCF) would be Rs 130 plus 18 per cent GST (that amounts to Rs 153).

Curated packs by Tata Sky give the option to click and select channels. For example, the FTA Basic Pack contains 100 free channels that will cost only the NCF amount, which is Rs 153 per month. The Hindi Lite pack carries 60 channels which would cost Rs 142 per month.

The same is true for new regional packs that start from as low as Rs 7 per month, though only the Gujarat regional pack has such a low price. So a user can add Gujarati regional, Tamil regional, Telugu regional, Kannada regional etc. to include the regional channels of their choice in their base pack.Remember these packs are adding to the NCF cost and cost of any other paid channels that you choose.

You can scroll through curated genre-based packs like Family Kids, Family Sports, Family Kids Sports for both Pan India audience and different regional audience as well. Tata Sky also has curated these packs on the basis of SD vs HD channels as well.

The monthly cost of each pack is also written next to it. So a Pan India HD pack with Hindi Lite and 61 channels has an extra cost of Rs 215 per month, which is including the NCF. The premium English Premium Sports HD pack is around Rs 500 per month with 134 channels and services.

You can click on each pack and see what channels are present in the curated pack itself. Tata Sky also has dual language packs in HD and SD, starting at Rs 700 plus per month. There is still the option of choosing channels in a-la-carte or bouquet formats as decided by broadcasters.