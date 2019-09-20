Tata Sky long term unlimited broadband plans offer up to Rs 4,798 discount, extra months

Tata Sky broadband is offering long term plans for up to 12 months, which help its subscribers save money. In most major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, long term plans include those of three months, six months, and 12 months. Users will also have the option of fixed GB plan as well in addition to the unlimited plan.

So, for instance, the unlimited plan with 25 Mbps speeds will cost Rs 999 per month in New Delhi, but if a user subscribes to the same plan for long-term for say six months, it will cost Rs 5395. Additional benefits like free router and installation will be included as well. Thanks to long-term benefits, a user will end up saving Rs 599 overall.

We take a look at benefits and discounts offered by Tata Sky broadband to its long term unlimited plan subscribers:

Tata Sky long term broadband plans in New Delhi, Mumbai offer up to Rs 2,878 discount

Tata Sky 25 Mbps unlimited plan is priced at Rs 999 per month and it will cost Rs 2,997 for three months. It does not offer any savings but adds benefits like free router and installation that are not included in the monthly plan. On the same plan, users can save Rs 599 as it will cost Rs 5,395. Those who subscribe for 12 months will need to pay a total of Rs 10,190 and save Rs 1,798.

There is also a 50 Mbps unlimited plan priced at Rs 1,249 per month. It will cost Rs 3,747 for three months and includes free router and installation. The six months long term package will cost Rs 6,745 and users will end up saving Rs 749. The 12 months subscription is priced at Rs 12,740, which means overall savings of Rs 2,248.

Next up is Tata Sky’s 100 Mbps plan at Rs 1,599 per month. The three months subscription will cost Rs 4,797. The six months and 12 months subscription will cost Rs 8,635 and Rs 16,310, which will allow users to save Rs 959 and Rs 2,878 respectively.

Tata Sky long term broadband plans in Bengaluru offer up to 3 months extra

In Bengaluru, the 25 Mbps and 50 Mbps plans are priced the same at Rs 999 and Rs 1249, though the data rollover and safe custody benefits are not added like in Delhi and Mumbai. Also, there is no discount on any long term subscription but up to three months of extra data benefits have been included.

The three months subscription of 25Mbps plan will cost Rs 2,997 but benefits like free router and installation have been added. The same plan for six months will cost Rs 5,994 and special offer of one month extra is listed as well. For 12 months, a user will need to pay Rs 11,988 and again, there are no savings but three months extra has been included as part of the special offer.

Tata Sky Rs 1,249 monthly plans that offer unlimited data at 50 Mbps speeds do not include free router, installation or data rollover, safe custody facilities. Again, with the plan, there is no discount on long term subscription but other benefits are offered.

For instance, those who subscribe for three months will need to pay Rs 3,747 and free router, installation is included as well. The six months subscription will cost Rs 7,494 with one month extra in addition to all other benefits in the three months subscription. Finally, those who opt for 12 months subscription can avail three months extra.

Finally, the 100 Mbps unlimited plan of Tata Sky broadband is priced at Rs 2,400. It will cost Rs 7,200 for three months with free router, installation and Rs 14,400 respectively with added benefit of one month free. The 12 months subscription to the plan will cost Rs 28,800 with benefit of three months extra.

Tata Sky long term broadband plans in Kolkata offer up to Rs 4,798 discount

In Kolkata, Tata Sky broadband has only two unlimited monthly plans of Rs 1,199 with 50 Mbps speeds and Rs 1,999 with 100 Mbps speeds respectively. benefits of data rollover and safe custody are included as well but there is not free router or installation.

The three months subscription to Rs 1,199 monthly plan will cost Rs 3,597 with free router and installation as well. Those who subscribe for six months will need to pay Rs 6,115, which means a total discount of Rs 1,079. For 12 months subscription, a user will need to pay Rs 11,510 and end up saving Rs 2,878.

The Rs 1,999 monthly plan will cost Rs 5,997 for three months, which includes free installation and router. The six months subscription will cost Rs 10,195 and there will be Rs 1,799 discount. The 12 months subscription is priced at Rs 19,190 with an overall savings of Rs 4,798.