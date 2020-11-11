Tata Sky leads DTH market with more than 30 percent market share: TRAI

Tata Sky states that during the last four quarters it added around 7,50,000 subscribers. (Image: Tata Sky)

Tata Sky is one of the major DTH operators in India and has managed to maintain a lead in the market for four quarters in a row. According to a new report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Tata Sky has captured 32.09 per cent of market share by the end of the quarter in June. During the quarter, the operator’s market share grew by nearly 0.5 per cent from 31.61 per cent reported in the July-September quarter last year.

The company states that during the last four quarters it added around 7,50,000 subscribers. However, according to the TRAI report, the company’s quarter-over-quarter performance dipped by 0.24 per cent since the previous quarter ending on March 31.

“We remain the No 1 DTH and No 1 Pay TV platform having increased the lead over our nearest competitor. It is heartening to see the overall DTH sector maintain its resilience even in this quarter,” a Tata Sky spokesperson said.

Tata Sky claimed the top spot with a 32.09 per cent market share, followed by Dish TV and D2h with 28.67 per cent of market share. The third position is claimed by Airtel with a 23.83 per cent market share, followed by Sun Direct with a 15.41 per cent market share.

DTH operator September 2019 December 2019 March 2020 June 2020 Tata Sky 31.61 per cent 31.80 per cent 32.33 per cent 32.09 per cent Dish TV and D2h 31.23 per cent 30.55 per cent 29.49 per cent 28.67 per cent Airtel 23.39 per cent 23.31 per cent 23.65 per cent 23.83 per cent Sun Direct 13.78 per cent 14.35 per cent 14.53 per cent 15.41 per cent

Apart from this, the company also announced that it has partnered with SonyLIV, to bring all of its content to the Tata Sky Binge service. The Tata Sky Binge platform already includes a number of premium OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sun Nxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select and more.

The Tata Sky Binge service can be accessed via the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and Tata Sky Binge+ Android-powered set-top box.

