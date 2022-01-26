Tata Sky is now Tata Play, offers OTT binge combo packs, free service visits and more

Tata Sky, one of the largest Direct to Home (DTH) platform has rebranded itself with a new name and identity, Tata Play. The DTH company has joined hands with Netflix, to offer new OTT centric channel packs as well. The new name of the company will be visible to the viewers from January 27.

With the OTT combo packs, Tata Play users will be able to get a subscription to both the OTT platforms in the Binge service as well as the normal TV channels. Tata Play Binge will hosts content from 13 leading OTT apps through a single User Interface while offering the flexibility of single subscription and payment. The new combo pack will list OTT services which include Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, the subscription cost of the pack is yet to be announced.

“We also welcome Netflix to our family. Plus, we are making service visits free for all customers starting today, and our de-active DTH customers can continue to recharge and get restarted on the platform with no re-connection charges. The name Tata Play thus signifies our expanded range of product and services. The new identity is an outcome of our desire to be future-ready while making tomorrow better than today for homes and families,” explained Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO – Tata Play Ltd.

The company also announced that it has renamed its broadband network to Tata Play Fiber. “I firmly believe that it’s one thing to own content, quite another to make it accessible. Distribution is what makes content easily discoverable for the masses, consumed, and talked about. Our DTH business has a sizeable market share and we’ll continue our endeavour to expand the TV viewing universe. Our Broadband business with 100 per cent fiber network provides impressive speeds, and that’s why we renamed it to Tata Play Fiber,” Nagpal added.

Tata Play is a joint venture between Tata Sons and The Walt Disney Company, which over the years has expanded to 23 million households in India.