Tata Sky offering discounts on three set-top boxes: Here are the details

Tata Sky, one of the leading companies offering DTH (Direct-to-Home) services in India is now offering discounts on three of their set-top boxes (STB) as part of their festive sale. The company offers several options for users across various price brackets. In addition to the coupon discounts users purchasing the STBs using Mobikwik can avail cashback of 10 per cent up to Rs 50. Users purchasing the devices using PayZapp can get Rs 50 cashback.

The three STBs that are on sale can be purchased at a discounted priced when buying the devices from the Tata Sky website as first reported by telecomtalk. Here is everything you should know about the devices and the offers.

Tata Sky+ HD STB Reduced Price

The Tata SKY+ HD STB which usually retails at around Rs 4,999 can now be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 4,599. Users can get an effective discount of Rs 400 by using the code-TSKY400 when purchasing the device from Tata Sky’s website. The device comes with support to pause, resume and rewind live TV content. The set-top-box allows users to record content of up to 625 hours, with the option to record even on stand-by mode. Users can record up to three shows at once.

Tata Sky Binge+ STB

The Tata Sky Binge+ STB which is usually priced at Rs 2,499 can now be purchased at a price of Rs 2,299. People looking to buy the device can use the code -TSKY200, to avail a discount of Rs 200. The set-top-box allows users the option to stream content from their choice of OTT platforms in addition to providing satellite TV content.

Users can easily switch between the Android TV and Satellite TV using the remote. The set-top-box comes with a free 3 months subscription to Amazon Prime Video which users can avail after setting up and activating the STB. The company also offers a 1 month subscription to Sky Binge service which is the company’s bundled OTT service, normally priced at Rs 299 per month.

Tata Sky HD STB

The company is offering a Rs 150 discount on their Tata Sky HD set-top-box. The STB which usually retails at Rs 1,499 can now be purchased at Rs 1,249 by using the code – TSKY150. The Tata Sky HD STB allows users to view their favourite channels in HD and includes support for Dolby Digital Surround Sound for a better audio experience.